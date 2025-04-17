Jey Uso Names the Number One Match of His WWE Career

– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Superstar Jey Uso discussed the number one match of his career. He named The Bloodline Civil War, featuring The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jey Uso on his favorite match of his career: “Number one, hands down, would be Money in the Bank in London against Solo and Roman. That was our first one together, and I was so hella happy and grateful. I’m looking, and it’s my family in there. That’s a fun thing, regardless of work. We’re in there low key laughing at each other.”

On why the match was hard: “That’s why it was hard, me laughing all the time with the Bloodline. It’s really hard standing eye to eye with my brothers and they’re trying to make me laugh. It comes off easy. I’ll never forget that match. We were back in the swimming pool.”

The Usos picked up the pinfall win in the tag team bout. At this weekend’s WrestleMania 41: Night 1, Jey Uso challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.