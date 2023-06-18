Jim Ross Apologizes After AEW Collision, Says He Will Be Stepping Away to Heal

Jim Ross took to Twitter after the debut episode of AEW Collision to apologize for how he sounded on the show and to say that he will be stepping away to heal up.

Ross revealed earlier on Saturday that he suffered a bad fall on Saturday, resulting in a black eye. Ross tweeted earlier, “Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW on @tntdrama”

You can view the photo and tweets Ross shared below:

Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023