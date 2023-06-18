wrestling / News
Jim Ross Apologizes After AEW Collision, Says He Will Be Stepping Away to Heal
June 18, 2023 | Posted by
Jim Ross took to Twitter after the debut episode of AEW Collision to apologize for how he sounded on the show and to say that he will be stepping away to heal up.
Ross revealed earlier on Saturday that he suffered a bad fall on Saturday, resulting in a black eye. Ross tweeted earlier, “Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for @AEW on @tntdrama”
You can view the photo and tweets Ross shared below:
Bad fall this morning.
Still headed to Chicago for Collision!
Historic night for @AEW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023
I apologize for the way I sounded tonight.
Going to step away to heal.
Thanks for your support.
🤠
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Notes From AEW Collision Taping: Ace Steel Not Backstage, More
- Details On Wrestler Scheduled To Be Backstage For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties for Merchandise
- Ryback Claims WWE & Vince McMahon Are Trying to Cut Off His Revenue