Jim Ross Comments On AEW Contract Conclusion, Says He Wants To Keep Going

Speaking recently on Grilling JR, AEW’s Jim Ross explained that while his contract with the promotion is set to end this month, he would prefer to renew and continue his work at AEW (per Fightful). According to Ross, he hasn’t sought to alter the terms of his contract as part of ongoing negotiation and is hopeful that he will be able to remain in his position. You can find a highlight from Ross and listen to the podcast below.

On the situation regarding his contract with AEW: “I’m 71 years old, I can’t do this forever. I feel like my work is pretty decent right now. My voice is strong. I don’t want to sit at home. It takes two to tango. I don’t what expectations are of me in the AEW world. I’ve said it before, and I’ll stick with the same story because it’s true, it’s up to Tony Khan in large part, and Barry Bloom, who is my agent. Barry represents Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Don Callis. He represents a lot of guys, which means to me that Barry has good communication with AEW. Whether we get a deal done or don’t get a deal done remains to be seen. If it works out, I’m in and if it doesn’t work out, I’m out. It’s that simple. I’m not being nonchalant or cavalier. That’s the reality. I’ve negotiated too many contracts to know how these things can or cannot work. Hopefully, it’ll work out well. I want to stay there. We’ll have to wait and see. I’m not being flippant; I am serious about it, but I can’t wave a magic wand and say ‘here’s my deal, here’s what I would do.’ I haven’t made any demands at all. I like the challenge of building Collision into a good show, a watchable show. It’s just a matter of getting all the ducks in order, I think it’ll be a short negotiation. I’m very signable in that regard. We’ll see. I’m optimistic it’s going to work out okay, but if it doesn’t, you’ll be seeing me more on the autograph circuit and things of that nature. I’m just proud to be here.”