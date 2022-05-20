Jim Ross On Booker T & Goldust’s Comedic Chemistry In WWE, Big Show’s Numerous Character Turns

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed WWE’s handling of Big Show, Booker T and Goldust’s comedic chemistry, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on WWE’s handling of Big Show and his numerous character turns with the company: “Apparently it didn’t resonate very much or very soundly. It’s a head-scratcher. It really is a head-scratcher. What it did was it devalued Big Show. When you’ve got an attraction – again, a key term for our audience to understand what an attraction guy is. An attraction wrestler is Andre. It’s the McGuire twins. It used to be, when I was getting into wrestling in the 70s, the lady wrestlers would come in once a year. It’s an attraction. You’re not gonna them next week. What we did right off the bat was overexpose Big Show. So, instead of keeping him special and keeping his persona fresh, we just shoved it right down their throat, and that’s a lot to swallow. It had to be frustrating for Big Show. I can’t see how it couldn’t be.”

On Booker T and Goldust’s comedic chemistry: “They had chemistry, and it was natural. They got along well outside of their on-camera stuff. They communicated well. They had natural comedic chemistry, much like [Gorilla] Monsoon and [Bobby] Heenan back in the day in their roles. They just had natural comedic timing. You can’t manufacture it, and they had it. The thing about it is, you don’t want that comedy skit being one of five or six comedy skits on the show because it lessens the effectiveness of it, and it lessens the humor and spontaneity. So, don’t overexpose your comedy and put a spotlight on the comedy that you know has a chance of working. Booker T and Goldust certainly had those attributes going for them. Natural chemistry and they were fun to watch.”

