Jim Ross On The Briscoe Brothers Potentially Joining AEW, Importance Of Jay Lethal Signing

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the potential for a third top wrestling company to compete with WWE and AEW, the Briscoe Brothers potentially joining AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on the potential for a third top wrestling company to compete with WWE and AEW: “The whole thing centers around, do you have the television clearance that people can find and utilize? It’s all about talent and television. There’s enough talent out there that you can control how you use them for the talent issue to not be the biggest problem. But if you don’t have a strong television clearance, then all you’re gonna do is spend somebody’s money. So, when you and Jeff Jarrett do your company, make sure you’ve got a good clearance that airs every week at the same time [laughs]. But you’re right, somebody will try, no doubt about it if they can get a television clearance.”

On the Briscoe Brothers potentially joining AEW and Jay Lethal signing with the company: “I’m a big fan of the Briscoes, so to me, they’re a no-brainer to add to our tag team division. Whether it happens or not, I don’t know what those two chicken farmers want to do, but I love their work. They’re unique and different. I don’t want to offend anybody in Ring of Honor, but I think we got the top of the food chain there with Jay Lethal. His first match with Sammy Guevara was absolutely outstanding. He’s a guy that’s young enough to still get it done. This is a great opportunity for him. He’s a very creative guy, and I’m really glad we have him. I think he’s gonna add a lot of maturity, experience, and talent to what we’re doing. He can be a babyface or heel. He can enhance anybody he’s working with which is always important, especially when you have a young roster like we do in AEW. But the Briscoes would be a good choice because of the tag teams we have. They would fit really well in there.”

