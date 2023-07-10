Jim Ross Calls Forbidden Door Event “Outstanding”, Praises Okada vs. Danielson Match

Despite being absent from AEW shows during his recovery phase, Jim Ross took some time on the most recent episode of Grilling JR to offer his opinion on the collaboration between his home promotion and NJPW for the Forbidden Door event (per Wrestling Inc). Ross expressed approval of the show in general and offered specific praise for the headliner fight between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada. You can find some highlights from the podcast and listen to the full episode below.

On the quality of Forbidden Door in general: “It was a great idea to do that show. The concept of that, I thought, was terrific. The cooperation of New Japan, the fact that there’s so many guys on the AEW roster that have such a strong New Japan relationship helped us, there’s no doubt about that, going forward. But I really thought that was one of the more enjoyable PPVs I can remember seeing in years. I thought the show, from top to bottom, was outstanding.”

On the impact of Okada vs. Danielson specifically: “It was a match that young wrestlers hopefully will study for years to come, and wrestlers that are wrestling today will go back and look at, check their egos at the door, and go look at this match to try and improve their game. Because that was a nearly perfect laid-out match. Just awesome. It makes you proud to be a part of the pro wrestling business, seeing matches like that.”