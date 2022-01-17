Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”

On Cargill’s moment with her daughter after winning the TBS title and her potential as a babyface in AEW: I’m really proud of her. When she walked up that stage with her little girl in her arms, that got me. That’s real. It got me and I was really proud for her in that moment. Being a single mom, even though her ex was there, which was cool that he supported the mom and the little girl even though they’re not together any longer. So, yeah, that was the moment for me that kind of defined Jade and started separating her from the pack. Having a child made her a little more real. It was just a comfortable fit to me, which may mean she has to be a rugged babyface and not a bad heel. I don’t know. The audience is always gonna tell you what they want it to be.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.