In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed AEW and NJPW working together, a potential Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada match in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on AEW working with NJPW and a potential supershow between the two promotions: “I had great experiences working with New Japan. My experience was always very professional. Okada is a friend of mine now and we communicate, and I got to see some of the greatest workers in the world do their thing. They were loaded with talent. They are like any other wrestling promotion – some of their top talents are getting old. They’ve gotta find new talent to get over new talent. It’s a big thing to bite off to say that we’re gonna think about having a co-adventure. First of all, most talents in AEW, and I believe this, would not want to travel to Japan due to COVID. I think it also works the other way. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to travel anywhere internationally. I don’t think it’s a thing that could happen anytime, but to say it’ll never happen is probably not accurate either. I think Tony Khan is a big fan of the New Japan style, so if he can pull off something, I think he would.”

On a potential Omega vs. Okada match in AEW: “Can you imagine coming in and doing an Okada vs. Omega title match on pay-per-view? You just need one or two attractions that create one or two great matches that are must-see. You don’t need to bring the whole crew over because then you get into more politics. You establish what we’re gonna do when we’re gonna do it, and how we’re gonna do it before anybody gets on an airplane. You have an understanding. It’s a fantasy thing, but I don’t think it’s right around the corner. But I don’t need the whole crew. You give me Okada and Naito and maybe a couple of more. I don’t need anything else. Why? All you need is one guy.”

On Okada’s relationship with former NJPW president Harold Meij: “He and Okada didn’t get along. As the wind blows, the Okada wind, so blows the wind of New Japan. He’s the guy. He’s their Inoki. He’s the star. They book him very smart, and he’s not force-fed. If you want to have a New Japan/AEW interaction, one way – Okada vs. Omega for the AEW title – is something that could be pulled off without buying 20 plane tickets and getting guys housing and all that stuff in a COVID scenario. We’ll have to see what happens with that deal.”

