Jim Ross On Splitting The Legion Of Doom Up In 1998, Jeff Jarrett’s Rebranding

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about WrestleMania XIV. Ross talked about splitting up the Legion Of Doom, and the rebranding of Jeff Jarrett with Robert Fuller leading into WrestleMania XIV. Some highlights are below.

On splitting up The Legion Of Doom: “They stayed married for too long. In my opinion, they needed — if you use your two options, one was to try it as the same as singles, which I don’t think would ever worked. Or you repackage give them some rest, bring them back with vignettes and so forth and go from there. It’s a restart button. That’s what I would hit, the restart button. But, they would have probably been away for six months or a year six months at least. You know some guys don’t like that, but with them it’s like guys now. Guys now have the best they’ve ever had it in wrestling. Because, if you don’t go to Japan or places where you can earn some decent cash. You still got the options nowadays of the autograph shows. There’s one every weekend somewhere. If you want to work I can yell you from my own experience people want you to work every weekend and I’m going to start doing a lot more of them, but I don’t know if I’ll do one every weekend, but I’m going to be doing a lot more of them.”

On Jeff Jarrett’s rebranding with Tennessee Lee: “All those guys were talented as hell. I just think that their presentation wasn’t overwhelming. It might have been considered underwhelming based on the talent level that we know that they had. So, in other words, I don’t think we held up our booking to its best. They both deserve better in this rebranding effort. Anytime a guy that’s got the experience and the track record like a Robert Fuller, for example, you welcome into your locker room. If he can help one young guy with one thing in a match to make his matches better, safer more efficient what have you then it’s good. You get a win out of that deal. The guy could always talk. I just thought we put him in a less than advantageous light and that just might be my personal, it’s my personal opinion, but it may not be accurate. That’s how I felt about it. I thought it came in stale.”

