Jim Ross Weighs In On Ronda Rousey’s Criticisms Of WWE

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about the recent comments made by Ronda Rousey and the Vince McMahon allegations. Here are the highlights:

On Ronda Rousey’s recent negative comments about WWE and Vince McMahon: “It’s unsettling, honestly. I don’t know that’s the way to promote any product [her book], in a negative light. Negative light doesn’t shine very brightly on most projects. I understand what she’s doing. I understand why she’s doing it. She wants to sell books, and I’m sure her books are good. She’s very outspoken; she’s very honest. But I think sometimes you gotta unsaddle that negative horse, saddle it back up with something more positive. And that would be my suggestion to her.

“I’m a big fan of Ronda Rousey. She’s special. No one has ever been quite like her. But she’s awfully bitter right now… I think she’d be better served talking about her book than talking about her experiences with WWE. You can surely tell by the little bit that I’ve read or heard from her, she sure as hell is not a fan of Mr. McMahon.”

On the Vince McMahon allegations: “I’m tired of this whole story, to be honest with you. The Vince McMahon stuff, the shelf life has expired in my view, I’m tired of it. It’s too negative. And not that I’m trying to defend Vince. I’m not trying to defend anybody. It’s just that it’s the same piece of news that we’re getting over and over. And maybe Vince’ll smarten up lose that mustache. He looks like Don Ameche or somebody, one of those old time, old school actors… he’s the saloon owner that runs the town. He’s the Al Swearington.”

