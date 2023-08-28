Jim Ross Says Staying In AEW Is His Goal, Says He Likes Working There

Jim Ross has addressed his future in AEW, noting that it’s his goal to stay there. The AEW commentator spoke on his podcast Grilling JR about his contract, which is up later this year. JR said that his agent is in talks with Tony Khan about an extension and intends to stay with the company.

“I don’t have any intentions of changing my employer at all,” Ross said (per Wrestling Inc). “I like working for AEW. I like working with these talents. I really enjoy being on Collision because I think we’re trying to develop a little different feel for the TV presentation. Not better than Dynamite, but different than Dynamite. So my plan is to continue in some role, and that’s entirely up to Barry Bloom, my agent, and, of course, Tony Khan. They hold the cards; they’re doing the negotiating.”

He continued, “So, my goal is to stay in AEW and contribute and help wherever I can. I like working with we were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, and that’s always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer, so hopefully, everything will work out okay. We’ll know in a few weeks, that’s for sure.”