Jim Ross On Sting Returning To The Ring At AEW Revolution, Expectations For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Sting returning to the ring at AEW Revolution, his expectations for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on his expectations for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: “It’s gonna be interesting. I’ve never called one of these matches. I’ve only seen clips of maybe one, but I am gonna go back and check out the process and how it works and what the procedure is gonna be. But it should be interesting. It’s tough for talent to work these kind of matches, especially when the ring ropes are replaced with barbed wire. I don’t know how you work the barbed wire, but nonetheless, it’s different. Is it gonna be the greatest thing of all time or the greatest thing in the history of our sport? I don’t know that. But I know that with Moxley and Omega involved in it, they’re probably gonna go all out to make this really, really special.”

On Sting returning to the ring: “I would’ve never thought this was gonna happen. And you know, Sting is motivated. I think he’s got a little something to prove – ‘Hey look, just because I’m north of 60…..’ He’s still in great shape. He hasn’t let himself go, and he trains hard regularly. That’s always been his MO – he’s always been a gym guy, even from the days that he literally owned that gym in Atlanta that a lot of people went to. I think he’s got a little something to prove. Is it gonna be a 5-star match? I don’t know that you can have a 5-star match in that environment and having so many inanimate objects surrounding you. I think he’ll come through with flying colors. I really do.”

On the rest of the AEW Revolution card: “The card is diverse, and it’s got a little something for everybody. I admire the fact that a lot of these stories have evolved to where there’s a reason to watch. There’s a story behind the match on Sunday on pay-per-view. I like that planning. It’s not thrown together. So, everything else is shaping up to be pretty good.”

