Jimmy Hart Thinks Pretty Deadly Can Draw Big Money, Would Want To Manage Them

Jimmy Hart is a fan of Pretty Deadly and says that if he was still part of WWE TV, he’d want to manage them. The Mouth of the South appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and talked about the team of Kit Wilson & Elton Prince when asked which team he would want to manage.

“Yeah, Pretty Deadly,” he said (per Fightful). “I like those kids, you know why? Because they remind me of my era, they talk big, they get knocked around, but they’re colorful. They’re not real big giant guys, I like them. I think they can draw some really big money, I’d love to — if I had a chance to do it again, that’s who I’d like to be with.”