Jimmy Hart On The Most Painful Spots Of His Career, Working With Vince McMahon

Jimmy Hart recently weighed in on what the most brutal spots were in his legendary career, as well as his experiences working with Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Fightful and some highlights are below:

On the roughest spots he took in his career: “Matilda the dog. I had the megaphone and one day I was in the ring with the microphone, the siren went off when it did, Matilda attacked me, you know? She was pretty rough in the ring. I got my jaw broken at WrestleMania 3. I was doing that match with—well, I had three matches—but one of the matches was with Adrian Adonis against ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. When Piper gave me that shot on the outside, it cracked my jaw. Didn’t tell people about it, but I had to chew gum very, very gentle for a while. But, that was a good shot,” Hart said.

On his jackets: “Well, you know what I had to do? I just had to bring a different jacket. I had to go out three or four times, so I had to make sure I had a different jacket for everybody. Well, I tried to treat everybody equal ‘cause I didn’t want any of my guys to get jealous. Which they would. So, I would have different jackets made for different events and everything.”

On Vince McMahon giving him his famous megaphone: “I’d let Vince see everything. He goes, ‘I love it, I love it!’ Vince is the one that got me the megaphone, you know? I was carrying a cane when I was in Memphis and I went to New York, one day Vince came in and says, ‘This is gonna be your new gimmick.’ It wasn’t painted, of course. I said, ‘Can I paint it?’ He goes, ‘Do whatever you want to with it.’ So, that really was a great part of my career, the megaphone.”

On his relationship with McMahon: “When we did the WrestleMania, I got to see him a little bit and everything. But he’s so busy with so many different things, but he’s always been first class all the way.”