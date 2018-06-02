Jimmy Jacobs Says WWE Had a Policy of Not Hiring Male Managers, Discusses Working With Kongo Kong and Why Managing Is a Lost Art in Wrestling

– SLAM! Wrestling recently interviewed Jimmy Jacobs, who discussed WWE having a policy of not hiring male managers, working with Kongo Kong and more. Below are some highlights.

Jacobs on working with Kongo Kong: “I’ve known Kong for 20 years, as long as I’ve known anybody else in the wrestling business. He’s an athletic guy, he’s a guy that can go out there and have these matches, the Monster’s Ball Match with Abyss, and he can go with smaller guys too. I’ve wrestled him over the years, and he and I get a good match.”

Jimmy Jacobs on managing and WWE’s policy on managers: “Managing got out of the spotlight somewhere in the ’90’s, the Attitude Era, when the era of the valet took over, in WWE in particular. From that respect, it’s a lost art. Nowadays though, look at a guy like Paul Heyman, who’s very, very, very good at what he does, who is as important to the Brock Lesnar package as Brock Lesnar is I dare say.”

Jacobs on Jay Lethal getting paired with Truth Martini in ROH: “Jay Lethal was a star in Ring of Honor, but he went as far as went. They put Truth Martini with, he became Ring of Honor World champion. That was not by accident. So I don’t think it’s a lost art; I think there are guys capable of doing it, and I’m trying to show that I’m one of those guys.”

Jacobs on why managing is coming back into the spotlight: “I just think it’s coming back. I think that for so long, it was a WWE policy. WWE really sets the tone for everything else in this business – this kind of trickle-down effect. It was literally a policy, ‘Hey, we don’t hire male managers.’ It’s really just something that’s just got going again, I think in the last handful of years.

Jacobs on why Kongo Kong is impressive: “If I was flipping channels and I see that guy, I want to know, ‘Who is this guy? What is this guy?’ So in a business that has gotten, the average size of the performer these days is smaller than it has been, going down in size over the years. So Kong has that size, he has that look. He’s a guy that has abilities too.”