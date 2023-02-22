– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas praised WWE Superstar Montez Ford for his performance at Elimination Chamber but critiqued WWE for not mentioning Ford at all during last Monday’s Edition of Raw to follow-up on Ford’s impressive performance. Korderas stated the following:

“It was the Raw after Elimination Chamber, and when you flash back to Elimination Chamber, you highlight moments and Superstars that really shined on that pay-per-view, and one of those guys is Montez Ford. Everyone said it after the pay-per-view, this guy is a star waiting to be made. He has all the tools, he checks all the boxes, but he didn’t get mentioned at all during Raw. They didn’t even show really anything involving him. No update on his injury, which played a major role in the match. I think that was a missed opportunity. They could have at least let the crowd in, and keep him fresh in their minds.”