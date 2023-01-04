Jimmy Korderas Explains Why Dexter Lumis Isn’t Clicking for Him

– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas explained why the Dexter Lumis character and angle aren’t clicking for him in WWE. He stated the following:

“I love seeing talent move up to the main roster from the NXT roster and graduate so to speak, but sometimes, there are talents that just don’t click. And right now, there is one talent that just isn’t clicking with me. … Look, like I said, lot of talents coming up. LA Knight’s starting to kill it, there’s others out there. Austin Theory is doing a great job. Dexter Lumis. It was interesting where it started with him and Miz and Johnny Gargano, but after Monday night, I am just not getting into that character. People say, ‘Well you just missed the way he was in NXT, and if you’d have watched him there.’ It doesn’t matter how he was in NXT. It matters now that twice as many people are watching him on the main roster as opposed to NXT. And this whole beating a wrestler with a wrestling move from a crazy guy? I don’t know. I guess it makes sense to some people, but not to me.”