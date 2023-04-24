Jimmy Korderas Thinks Omos vs. Rollins Should Have Required More “Setup”

In his most recent Reffin Rant on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas weighed in on the upcoming Seth Rollins/Omos match for WWE SmackDown (per Wrestling Inc). Korderas felt the match’s occurrence felt like it came out of left field, citing a lack of narrative rationale and roughly zero buildup for the bout. You can read a highlight from Korderas and see his original post below.

On the suddenness of the reveal and the lack of motivation behind it: “With no setup, no nothing, it just felt like a random ‘Here’s a match for ya — take it or leave it.’ That’s how it felt to me. There was no reason. What they could have done a little interaction on Monday night or something like that and then … have Adam Pearce come out and say ‘You two guys can settle this at Backlash,’ or something like that.”