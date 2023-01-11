– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw being a lackluster show against the NCAA National Championship game. He stated the following:

“I get that not every show can hit a home run every week, but when it feels like you may have taken a night off? I don’t know. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think they took a night off. Everyone who worked Monday Night Raw worked very hard. They got into their characters, we saw more storyline developments and that sort of thing, but it also felt like WWE didn’t put their best foot forwards in presenting a show that kept you on the edge of your seat for most of the night. It did at times, don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of good stuff on there. But at the same time, it felt like they took it easy because of what was going on elsewhere on another channel, ie the National Championship where Georgia just destroyed TCU. But I think in situations like this, you have to put your best foot forward and do your absolute best even against stiff competition.”