Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Told A Nice Story With Universal Title Match At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas looked at the two world title matches at Wrestlemania and gave his thoughts on what might happen. Here are highlights:

On if Bobby Lashley has been made dominant so Drew Mcintyre can look good at Wrestlemania: “I hope that’s not the case. Because, I’m really enjoying Bobby right now, the same way I was enjoying Drew last year. Bobby has finally found himself as well. It’s hard to pick a winner with this one. While your theory that they’re heating up Bobby just so Drew can take him out makes sense, its also worth noting that Bobby won the title in heel fashion but hasn’t been acting like a heel recently.”

On the triple threat for the Universal title: “Normally, I’m not a fan of a three-way matches especially for the main title. But this one is telling a nice story and is making it possible that Reigns comes out looking good from this. He’s in a sweet spot right now, and hitting on all cylinders. He’s on fire. How do you keep the title on him without hurting Edge? You insert Daniel Bryan, because you know it will also improve the match. Now, you’ve got three guys who can go tell a heck of a story. And you can find a creative way of keeping the title on Reigns. Or if you’re taking it off of him, he doesn’t have to be pinned. A lot of options here.”

On Edge acting more like a heel: “I love that he’s keeping people guessing. As a traditionalist, I love the established heels and babyfaces, but Edge has been throwing curveballs, and showing a bit of that ‘Edge-iness’. He’s showing emotion and anger, and that’s what its all about – getting people emotionally invested.”