Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.

“With the Raw 30th anniversary show coming up tonight, the big topic of dicussion was, should the WWE have announced a participant in the Royal Rumble or left it as a suprise?,” Korderas began. “All week people have been discussing, should they have announced Cody Rhodes coming back for the Royal Rumble, especially after that fantastic video package that they showed last week. But everybody’s been back and forth — ‘Yes, they should have!’ ‘No, they shouldn’t!'”

He continued, “My opinion? It was a good move to advertise Cody Rhodes returning for the Royal Rumble because he’s been presented as a huge star and he is over big time with that audience. And yes, everybody says, ‘Well, you want to hold back for a big surprise.’ I am sure there’s going to be surprises in the Royal Rumble, you don’t want too many surprises because then it overshadows other surprises. Cody Rhodes announced for the Royal Rumble: good move in my opinion.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jimmy Korderas with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.