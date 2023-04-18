– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the way WWE announced the main event for next month’s WWE Backlash event, which will feature Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle taking on The Bloodline’s The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Korderas stated the following on how the matchup was announced:

“I know the upcoming premium live event is shaping up into something, but sometimes how you announce certain kinds of matches gets me hmmm…So on Raw last night on Monday night, we got the big announcement on the six-man tag team match coming up at the Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico, where K-O, Sami, and Matt Riddle will face The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag match. But it felt less than overwhelming, definitely underwhelming. Let’s put it that way, the way it was announced. The opening promo was nice, the way they set it up the tension with The Judgment Day, but then just offhandedly Paul Heyman said, ‘Oh yes, and by the way, the six-man tag team match is happening at the PPV.'”

WWE Backlash 2023 goes down on May 6 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and WWE Network.