Jinder Mahal on His Original Pitch to Have Saurav Gurjar as Part of His Group

– Speaking to Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal discussed his original pitch for his WWE stable to feature Saurav Gurjar and Veer. Unfortunately, Saurav had to stay in India due to visa issues, and he was given Shanky instead. Below are some highlights.

Jinder Mahal on his original pitch to be grouped with Saurav and Veer: “Yes. So when I came back, I spoke to Vince about giving me the Indus Sher tag team, Saurav and Rinku, Veer and Saurav. Unfortunately, Saurav was in India, so I got Shanky. So it wasn’t the original plan, but, you know, making it work, and hopefully when Saurav makes it back. He’s dealing with some visa issues. I think once they get sorted, you know, let’s add more more to the group because the Indus Sher tag team in NXT, phenomenal, great look.”

His thoughts on Shanky: “Shanky is awesome too, he brings something special. Seven feet tall. But I think we get that tag team, we have Shanky, we have me like, even though we’re a group, we’re still different. You know, we dress different. We have different styles. Everything is different. So I think it’s a good, good group. So that’s one of the things didn’t get yet. But I’m hopeful that it will happen.”