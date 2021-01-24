Jinder Mahal Still Wants the WWE Title Back Despite His Friendship With Drew McInytre

– ITN Wrestling recently interviewed WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal, who spoke on the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event. Mahal is set to return to action at the event. The special is set to air on Tuesday, January 26 on the WWE Network. Below are some highlights.

Mahal on Superstar Spectacle: “I am very very excited [for WWE Superstar Spectacle]. And actually, this is hashtag #TheReturnOfMaharaja. I’ve been away for almost one and half years. I am very excited, in shape and getting fit to bring something special to Superstar Spectacle. The preparations for the return are going on good. Exercise, diet, in-ring work, knee is feeling good.”

Jinder Mahal on the event airing on India’s Republic Day: “It is a special event for India with Republic day when it gonna air. Not only myself, all of our WWE Talent is gonna be represented. Not only represented among ourselves, but amongs the top WWE superstars. So, very special event. I am very excited to see, I have heard we have a special highflyer from India(Guru Raaj). I am very excited to see the two giants that we have. They always remind me of a young Great Khali in a way.”

Mahal on wanting the WWE Championship back from his former stable mate Drew McIntyre: “Drew McIntyre is a good friend of mine. He is just like a brother. But let’s not forget that he has WWE Championship with him. Friendship aside: championships are championships, legacy is a legacy. He is a two-time WWE Champion and I would also like to become a two-time WWE Champion — three, four, five-time WWE Champion. What happens in the ring, happens in the ring.”