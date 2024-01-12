Jody Threat Says The Knockouts Division Isn’t Second Place In TNA

Jody Threat recently discussed how the Knockouts Division doesn’t take a backseat in TNA to the men’s division. Threat is participating in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard to Kill, and she spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about being part of the Knockouts Division.

“Our division, the Knockouts division, is not second place at all,” she said. “We feel very equal with the men in the locker room and the fact that we are able to do intergender stuff on TV kind of speaks to that, that the respect is there and the stories are being made accordingly.”

She contiued, “Truly, I couldn’t be happier to be part of a company with those ideologies and that respect that exists. That’s not just the management, you really go feel it amongst the wrestlers as well. I love it, it’s a great locker room, the culture there, obviously, really does value equality and equity and that sort of thing. It’s very cool.”