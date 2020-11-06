Joe Biden Speech May Preempt Opening Of Tonight’s Smackdown

The 2020 Presidential election is, true to how 2020 feels as a whole, going on forever and it may end up affecting tonight’s Smackdown. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is set to give a speech tonight that will start as Smackdown is supposed to go on the air, and it could end up preempting the show.

Politico has confirmed that the speech will take place during primetime and the Biden campaign has confirmed at 8 PM ET start time. Biden is currently narrowly ahead in several states that would put him over the electoral notes needed to win the office, though the Trump campaign is set to call for recounts in some states and has been mounting some legal challenges in states.

As of now, neither WWE nor FOX have confirmed that the show will be preempted, though all the major networks as well as the cable news networks are set to carry the speech currently. It’s possible that FOX could move the show to a FOX Sports cable channel, or simply delay it. When we have more information on how FOX will handle the situation, we’ll provide an update.