wrestling / News
Joey Janela on Having Thick Skin When He Bickers With Wrestling Fans on the Internet
– Fightful recently spoke to wrestler and former AEW talent Joey Janela, who discussed having thick skin when he gets into it with wrestling fans over the internet. Below are som highlights.
Joey Janela on why he won’t stop talking crap on the internet: “That I’m not gonna stop talking shit on the internet. I’m not gonna stop bickering with fans with three followers. I’m not gonna change my style.I’m not gonna change. No one’s gonna change me. I will bicker with you on the internet. So if you want to come at me, I’ll come at you. It’s entertaining to me. I don’t have thin skin. My skin is thicker than grease brick from the 1600s. But I just like it, it’s entertaining to me. It’s entertaining to a lot of other people, too.”
Janela on Virgil: “I feel like Virgil right now. There’s nothing here. I think Virgil has a bigger line than me these days. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, he’s probably trying to swindle them for their money. Three dollars? Not even, fifty cents. But he’s Virgil, man. He’s a legend, you know? He’s been hangin’ and bangin’, doing these signings at conventions, signing in subway stations. Virgil is a hustler.”
