– As noted, WWE Superstar John Cena was in attendance at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw, and he had high praise for the performance of his Ricky Stanicky co-star, Zac Efron, in the film. Earlier today, Cena wrote on his social media how proud he was of Efron’s work in the historical drama as Kevin Von Erich.

John Cena wrote, “Incredibly proud of @ZacEfron for an outstanding performance in @A24’s #TheIronClaw. Thank you for doing the work to help introduce a new audience to one of our industry’s most important families. See it in theaters Dec. 22nd!!!”

Cena and Efron recently worked together for the upcoming comedy, Ricky Stanicky, which is due out on Amazon’s Prime Video later on. Cena also shared photos of himself with Efron and Kevin Von Erich at the premiere, which you can see below: