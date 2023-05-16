wrestling / News
John Cena Says His Favorite Match Was Fighting Bray Wyatt For Firefly Funhouse
May 16, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent appearance with 92NY, John Cena told Josh Horowitz that his most-valued feud was facing off against Bray Wyatt at the 2020 WrestleMania (via Wrestling Inc). He also remembered his WrestleMania 34 confrontation with The Undertaker as a career high point. You can find a highlight from Cena below.
On why the Firefly Funhouse match holds a special place for him: “I did a unique piece of programming called the Firefly Funhouse match, which was a giant exercise in vulnerability. I worked my ass off on that thing, and I thank everyone who was involved, because no one does it alone, but it was kind of my brainchild and my creation.”
