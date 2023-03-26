– During a recent interview with Andrew Santino for Whiskey Ginger, WWE Superstar John Cena discussed his love for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on having the most fun going out drinking with Ric Flair: “I don’t think there’s a comparison, Ric Flair. He just has so much energy. Also, he’s got such a tremendous lust for life, and I’m drawn to that. I’m drawn to people who love life. There is a tipping point where it becomes counterproductive. You don’t want to live like today is your last day. It could be, but I try to find a little bit of balance.”

On why he likes Flair and Pat Patterson: “He was always great. Pat Patterson was always great. The late Pat Patterson was always great because these guys, not only are there because they want to socialize and share, they have all this fucking wisdom, and they’re not — Ric especially, and Pat, they weren’t jaded. Ric still isn’t jaded. We all have bad days, but he loves it. So he’s not one of those guys who will drink and be like, ‘F*** this. You don’t understand. They f***ed me, and this is how they f***ed me.’ Like, I just whoever that element was, it just never went around. I just always gravitated toward people who are having a good time.”