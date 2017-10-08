The Onion Publishes Satirical Article on John Cena Finding a Wool Singlet

– The satirical news outlet The Onion recently published an article on WWE Superstar John Cena. In the satirical article, Cena finds an old argyle, wool singlet in his attic while he prepares for “AutumnSlam.” Here’s an excerpt from the story:

“I always love when October comes around because I get to snuggle up in my warm, cozy singlet and utterly annihilate a couple close challengers,” said Cena while removing his favorite V-cut wrestling uniform from the moth ball-filled chest before pressing his nose against it and fondly recalling the unforgettable kick-outs and stepover toehold facelocks from AutumnSlams past. “Really, what’s better than going up to New England as the leaves start to change and jumping off the ropes with a fist drop to your opponent’s head? Man, I’m getting excited just thinking about the warm apple cider mist Triple H always spits out after entering the ring.”