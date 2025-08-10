– Speaking to Justin Barrasso’s Undisputed, WWE Superstar John Cena discussed his toughest match of his career. He specifically named the Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania because it was basically a match against himself.

John Cena said on his toughest match ever, “It’s the match I had in the Firefly Fun House.” He continued, “The reason that opponent was tough–and I know it was against Bray Wyatt–was because that was more or less a match against me. I’ll say that was my toughest match.”

Cena also revealed his favorite movie to make was the 2019 family comedy, Playing with Fire, as it’s the movie where he met his second wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena stated on the topic, “My favorite movie to make was Playing With Fire. That’s because it’s where I met my wife [Shay Shariatzadeh].”

The Firefly Fun House match saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat John Cena at WrestleMania 36.