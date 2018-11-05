wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Set For Autograph Signing, Clip From Latest Episode of Ride Along, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Get Custom Belt
– John Cena will hold an autograph signing for his book Elbow Grease on December 10 at the Barnes & Noble store on The Grove Drive in Los Angeles at 7 PM. Fans will get a photo with Cena after buying a pre-signed copy of the book. WWE will be in San Diego for that night’s RAW, which will be two hours away.
– Here is a clip from tonight’s episode of Ride Along, featuring Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The episode also includes Nia Jax, Renee Young and Corey Graves.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins got a custom belt presented to them for the Major Wrestling Figure podcast.
IT’S HERE! Thanks @wildcatbelts! #MajorWFPod #ScratchThatFigureItch pic.twitter.com/BnpdWXt7pd
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 2, 2018
DOWNLOAD THIS WEEK’S @MajorWFPod! @TheCurtHawkins & @ZackRyder interview @HEELZiggler, they went on a shopping spree at @Highspots, @BillMiekina speaks on #DudeGate, @notsam has gone missing, and much more! AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU FIND YOUR PODCASTS! pic.twitter.com/ncz3lHKapB
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 5, 2018