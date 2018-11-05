WWE News: John Cena Set For Autograph Signing, Clip From Latest Episode of Ride Along, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Get Custom Belt

– John Cena will hold an autograph signing for his book Elbow Grease on December 10 at the Barnes & Noble store on The Grove Drive in Los Angeles at 7 PM. Fans will get a photo with Cena after buying a pre-signed copy of the book. WWE will be in San Diego for that night’s RAW, which will be two hours away.

– Here is a clip from tonight’s episode of Ride Along, featuring Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The episode also includes Nia Jax, Renee Young and Corey Graves.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins got a custom belt presented to them for the Major Wrestling Figure podcast.