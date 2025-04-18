John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations

Last year, John Cena was asked about the allegations against Vince McMahon by former WWE staffer Janel Grant. He noted at the time that he loves McMahon and planned to continue to support him. Grant is suing McMahon for sex trafficking, rape and more. In an interview with The New York Times (via Fightful), Cena once again said that he loved McMahon, but added that he wasn’t downplaying the allegations against him.

He said: “I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.“