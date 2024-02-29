John Cena Was Locked Out Of Twitter For Promoting His Free Onlyfans

As previously reported, John Cena launched a free Onlyfans account yesterday as a way to promote his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky. In a post on social media, Cena revealed that he was locked out of his Twitter account due to promoting Onlyfas, which he assures fans is still free.

He wrote: “I really got locked out of X account because they thought my @OnlyFans was fake! It’s not. It’s the real deal! Teabagging, scissoring, creampies… and ALL FREE!”