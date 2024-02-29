wrestling / News
John Cena Was Locked Out Of Twitter For Promoting His Free Onlyfans
February 29, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, John Cena launched a free Onlyfans account yesterday as a way to promote his upcoming film Ricky Stanicky. In a post on social media, Cena revealed that he was locked out of his Twitter account due to promoting Onlyfas, which he assures fans is still free.
He wrote: “I really got locked out of X account because they thought my @OnlyFans was fake! It’s not. It’s the real deal! Teabagging, scissoring, creampies… and ALL FREE!”
I really got locked out of X account because they thought my @OnlyFans was fake!
It’s not. It’s the real deal!
Teabagging, scissoring, creampies… and ALL FREE!https://t.co/fHBRDXn4DB
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Major Raw Name Appearing on WWE SmackDown This Week
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Possibly Holding New PPV Event in April
- Matt Riddle Addresses His Incident at the JFK Airport, Admits He Failed WWE Wellness Tests for Cocaine
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He’s Excited For Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch At WrestleMania