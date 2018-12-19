John Cena Talks WWE Return & Bumblebee on Jimmy Kimmel Live

John Cena appeared on last night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC to promote the opening of Bumblebee and his upcoming WWE return (via Pwinsider.com)…

Cena was asked what he would be doing for the holidays. He said he would be bugging everyone to go see Bumblebee until it comes out on 12/21. On 12/26, he “returns to Madison Square Garden” but until then he’s going to spend time with the people he loves. He then joked that he was going to get his ass kicked for saying that as you don’t “say love in the Cena household.”

Cena noted he has four brothers. He’s second oldest. He admitted they were constantly beating each other up growing up. He could win or lose any given name in the Cena household. His brothers taught him humility, failure, how to lose a fight and how to curse. He said they lived in a small Massachusetts town and they would grab power tools in the fights. Cena said the WWE folks have it easy, joking they couldn’t last a day in the Cena household.

Kimmel asked Cena who he would be facing at MSG and Cena went into a mock wrestling promo saying it “didn’t matter! Just see me there!”

Kimmel noted that “some” of the wrestling fans don’t like Cena’s hair. Cena said he was being polite. Cena said he had been playing the same character for 15 years in WWE and left to go to China for six months to make a film and “came back with this” [his current hair style.] He said it’s literally caused a “tidal wave of emotional upheaval.” Kimmel joked he was the Jennifer Aniston of wrestling. Cena said there is a barrage of tweets every day telling him to change back.

Cena said he won’t be getting a haircut before he returns to MSG. He said he loves the “emotional reaction” of WWE fans and wants to see how they react to him coming out looking like an accountant with this haircut.

Kimmel asked Cena what his job was before professional wrestling. He said he has a degree in kinesiology and exercise, even though he’s never used it. He moved to Los Angeles because it was the mecca of bodybuilding and fitness around Y2K. He began to work at Gold’s Gym Venice and at that point, it was still the epicenter of that world. He said there were a lot of characters in the place. The parking lot was almost always jam-packed. People would leave their car on with the radios blasting while they were inside working out. They fought in the gym. They all could have been WWE stars given how larger than life they were. Kimmel asked if any of them made it and Cena joked there was “one guy”, meaning himself.

They returned from commercial with a scene from Bumblebee with Cena and a military team pursuing the Autobot in the woods. Kimmel said it’s a fun movie with robots set in the ‘80s with great music and it’s funny and has a great story. Cena said if it was made in the ‘80s, he’d likely be the good guy but in the film the lead Hailee Steinfeld and Bumblebee “make the movie.” Kimmel agreed she’s “very, very good” in the film.

Kimmel brought up Cena’s children’s book Elbow Grease. He was asked if he was competing with the classic children’s books this holiday season. Cena noted they debuted at number one on The New York Times Bestsellers list. This led to a comedy bit where Cena cut wrestling promos on other children’s authors, including Maurice Sendak and Dr. Seuss. He feigned being broken up that Charlotte died at the end of Charlotte’s Web and more so about other characters that died in other books. The punchline was that his book didn’t kill anyone.

Cena will appear on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Myers tomorrow evening at 12:30 AM and The Today Show on the morning of 12/21.





