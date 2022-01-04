Johnny Gargano On When He Made Decision To Leave WWE, His Future Plans In Wrestling

In a recent interview on Iron-On Wrestling with Gregory Iron, Johnny Gargano discussed when he made the decision to leave WWE, his future plans in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Johnny Gargano on his accomplishments in NXT and when he made the decision to leave WWE: “I definitely felt very complete. I felt very complete for like the past year. This wasn’t a decision that came out of nowhere. This was a decision I decided a year ago. Luckily, it worked out to where me and Candice are having a baby. I was on the fence, but the baby really finalized my decision on what I wanted to do and how I wanted to take this time. I’m very much a guy where I could have stayed comfortable for a very long time and again, I love NXT, the door is open, I can go back whenever I want. WWE, in general, I can go back whenever I want. I really appreciate that because I’m so grateful that the company I dreamed of working for my entire life still wants me for a very long time, which is really cool. It’s one of those things where I am a competitive person and I feel like I’ve climbed that mountain. There are other mountains I want to climb and other things I want to try and do, not just in wrestling, but in life in general. There are other avenues I want to try. I’ve always been enamored with creating content and things like that. Now I have free time to try to do that. I’m very lucky to have a very loyal fanbase that has followed me and continues to follow me even though I’m not in NXT and am doing my own thing now.”

On his future plans in wrestling: “I’m always a ‘never say never guy’ because you just don’t know, but I don’t plan on it. I planned on having this break and then I planned on having time with the baby. On the other side of that, I’m only 34 years old and still very much in my prime. I’m hoping that this break gives me more clarity on things, but I just want to have time to be away. I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and I’ve never really been out of the bubble. When you’re in the bubble, you’re kind of just in it and going and you don’t think twice about it. Only until you’re out are you able to decompress and you’re like, ‘Wow, maybe this is what I want.’ I’m really hoping I have an epiphany like that. Like I said, never say never. Different people are contacting me all the time. You never know what opportunity is going to be the right one.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Iron-On Wrestling with Gregory Iron with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.