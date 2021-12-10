Johnny Gargano Reportedly Didn’t Re-Sign With WWE, Will Be Free Agent

Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract with WWE according to a new report, and is set to become a free agent. Fightful Select reports that Gargano has not signed a new contract and will become a free agent at midnight.

The outlet reports that Gargano will be free to sign wherever he’d like once his contract expires, as he doesn’t have a non-compete clause attached at this point. Gargano has kept his decision private backstage, and WWE made several attempts to sign him over the past few weeks but he decided for free agency.

NXT sources indicated that in regard to Gargano’s farewell, he was allowed to say what he wanted and were given a “reasonable overrun” for the promo. Sources backstage said they were very happy about how Grayson Waller’s attack of Gargano came across to close the episode.