wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano Reportedly Didn’t Re-Sign With WWE, Will Be Free Agent
Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract with WWE according to a new report, and is set to become a free agent. Fightful Select reports that Gargano has not signed a new contract and will become a free agent at midnight.
The outlet reports that Gargano will be free to sign wherever he’d like once his contract expires, as he doesn’t have a non-compete clause attached at this point. Gargano has kept his decision private backstage, and WWE made several attempts to sign him over the past few weeks but he decided for free agency.
NXT sources indicated that in regard to Gargano’s farewell, he was allowed to say what he wanted and were given a “reasonable overrun” for the promo. Sources backstage said they were very happy about how Grayson Waller’s attack of Gargano came across to close the episode.
More Trending Stories
- Wife of Jeff Hardy Tweets Statement Following His WWE Release
- Note On Belief in WWE About Status Of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly
- R-Truth On Forming a Close Bond With Vince McMahon In WWE, Vince’s Reason For Why He Likes Him
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’