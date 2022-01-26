Johnny Knoxville Confirms He’s Bringing Jackass Friends To Royal Rumble

In an interview with The St. Louis Dispatch, Johnny Knoxville confirmed that he won’t be the only Jackass star at the Royal Rumble, as his friends will be there to back him up. Here are highlights:

On his plans for the Royal Rumble: “My expectation is pain for those quote-unquote Superstars. Their a— is chicken, and I’m Colonel Sanders. I’ve got some corner men I’m bringing with me. I’m going to have the greatest corner there that night.”

On his targets for the match: “People are going to get hurt, but it’s not going to be me. We’re talking about that low-down and dirty Sami Zayn and that pretty boy Austin Theory. There was a pretty boy named Austin Theory who saw me throw Sami out on this back. Some say Theory’s a chicken, now that theory is a fact.”

On which WWE names he’d like to appear in Jackass stunts: “I’d like to drop Paul Heyman out of a cherry picker for a ‘Jackass’ stunt. And of course we would love The Rock to be in ‘Jackass’; we would treat him with the utmost respect. He’s the most down to earth guy and such a good person.”