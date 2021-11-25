Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, it is I, the disgruntled fan who has beef with Seth Rollins! I damn near got that ass, but stupid securrrrrity had to stop me! I’ll get you, Rollins…if it’s the last thing I —Oh, a Cheeto!

CM PUNK IS HERE TO START THE SHOW!!!!

Before CM Punk can even hop on the top rope, MJF’s music hits, and out comes Maxwell to the lud chants of ASSHOLE.

He asks Punk if it feels good getting interrupted, then calls CM Punk “Punky Brewster.” Lol.

Crowd chants for him to shut the fuck up, and MJF says no. He directs his attention to Punk, saying he hurt his feelings. He extended his hand for a shake and Punk walked away, this hurt almost as much as when Punk took his ball and went home like a little bitch.

You know what was great, though? The Pipebomb. It was a great promo. It’s fair to say that the pipebomb was his best moment. The problem is that every MJF moment is the best MJF moment. Unlike Punk, he’s not a one-trick pony. MJF respects him, all he’s done, and even that he’s straight edge. Granted, never could he imagine a straight-edged man looking so much like a meth addict. It must be difficult, too, since considering if he had Punk’s face, he’d have to down eight shots of whiskey in order to look in the mirror. MJF says there is very much an issue here. Punk would be asked who he wanted to face, and he’d name everyone except for MJF. He can pretend it’s beause Punk isn’t interested, but in reality, it’s because he didn’t want none. Who could blame him? His entire life, he’s been a big fish in a small pond on the mic. Too bad, though. MJF is about to verbally finish him quicker than his UFC career.

He tells Punk he can drop pipebombs all he wants, because he is MJF, and he drops nukes.

Punk goes to grab a mic, and holy shit, I am hyped.

CM Punk: “I’m so disappointed in you.”

Punk wants to thank this young man for introducing him. CM Punk had no idea his first name was Maxwell, in fact he though MJF stood for My Jealous Fan. CM Punk’s got the time!

Seems like it still kinda does, if MJF is stuck on the fact that CM Punk never brought him up. The last thing he wanted to do was feed his rotten little ego. He’s in Max’s head. Probably has to do with the fact that there’s a poster of Punk on his wall. He’s disappointed because last week, he shut up the great MJF without saying a word. MJF had a whole week to think of good zingers and came out here with the lowest hanging fruit. He thinks he’s somebody, what MJF does is revolutionary, when in reality, he’s just a less famous Miz.

HOLY FUCK!!!!!!!

MJF tells the crowd to settle down. He says that was really solid – really creative stuff. ALMOST what MJF wanted. Come to think of it, that phrase perfectly encapsulates Punk’s run here thus far. Maybe it’s true; nostalgia is a drug that causes us to misconstrue the memories, and that’s all Punk is. Guess what, he’s right, MJF was a fan. How couldn’t he had been. In this ring, on the mic, no one could touch CM Punk – he was the best. Or so he thought. Ever since Punk’s return, he’s struggled to beat the easiest and struggled to say anything of intrigue.

He takes a whiff of Punk.

He says Punk’s breath smells like shit, probably because he’s been kissing so much ass recently. Punk has robotically kissed ass. He’s going to do an impression.

MJF mocks Punk with a robotic INSERT NAME OF TOWN, INSERT NAME OF COMPANY, INSERT NAME OF OPPONENT. Robotic. Pucker up, Punk. He’s gone soft. His hair is going gray, and based on Punk’s eyes, if anyone needs to Go 2 Sleep, it’s Punk. Something just hit MJF. This isn’t CM Punk anymore, it’s PG Punk. What happened to the guy he grew up on, the renegade, the ass-kicker, the outsider, because he might as well be out here preaching Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

“Here’s the problem, PG.” He can see Punk. He can see right through them. He claimed to just come back from the youth, but he also came for the money. He stayed on his couch for 7 years. Excuse after excuse not coming back. Why? Too busy making comics no one read, and movies no one saw? Or was he terrified, afraid he couldn’t hang, maybe afraid he couldn’t hang in the first place.

Punk should have been utilized and showcased as the number one guy, and now he has a chance to prove the people who thought that right, but can he? Will the crowd feel this way in a month? Two months? A year? Doubt it.

MJF represents everything about this business that Punk hates. He was born for this. He is every promoter’s wet dream, while Punk was a misfit from the dumpiest part of the Midwest known as Chicago. He had to work his ass off to get where he is, but MJF didn’t. After all Punk’s hard work, deep down he knows it, Punk’s whole career, he’s been nothing more than second best. Whether it was the You Can’t See Me, Man or the King of Kings, you were never up to snuff, and now that he is MJF’s ring, in HIS company, things will be no different. CM Punk may claim to be the best in the world, but MJF is better than him, and he knows it.

CM Punk says there is some truth, a little bit. Scared? Comin back after seven years? A little bit. He won’t lie, not even to MJF. He didn’t know if we would care or remember. He didn’t know if he still had it. Trust him, though, he’s not afraid any longer. Not afraid of MJF. The timing might not match up, but he was selling out MSG when he was marking out for Rosie O’Donnel. And the last time MJF did a song and dance, he made the NY Times. Wanna sing Punk a song? Don’t worry, he’s in the ring with a professional, and he’ll make the NY Times again, but this time it’ll be the obituaries, beause he just enrolled into a college that his parnets cannot afford. MJF talks too much. Punk does too, but he backs it up, while MJF cant back it up without his backup. FTR, Wardlow, Spears.

Punk says he went for the heart and soul of AEW, Darby Allin, and that just chews MJF up, doesn’t it? He beat Darby. He didn’t need a ring to do it. MJF is too busy talking about how he is the most powerful of the four pillars, he doesnt even realized he’s been replaced by Britt Baker!

Punk says they’ve wasted these peoples’ time. They call Chicago the Second City, not because there’s a city better. He’ll be 2nd proudly. Chicago is called the Second City because they burned the city to th ground, built upon it, and flourished.

And who is the top guy here, anyway? MJF? No. Because the only time he’ll be on top is if khan has a daughter that MJF marries.

Last time he was in Chicago, he gave out ice cream bars, and the only thing he thinks that can top that is punching MJF in his little needle dick right now.



Match 1:

I’m a little late to the match because I chose to post a lengthy comment instead of focus on the match. Sue me.

I come to qith QT trapping Punk in the corner. The Factory is ringside, but they get kicked out quickly after the ref catches Nick holding Punk’s ankle. QT is upset, runs into a body slam. QT knees Punk out of the corner. Right hand to Punk. Punk whips, hits a right, gets taken into the corner by QT. Snapmare. Boot to the face. Another boot to the face. Punk with a right to the head. QT kicks out of the corner. Another right to the face. Punk dropped to the knee. Whip from QT, reversed, Punk with a back body drop! Clothesline to QT sends him to the outside. Punk to the apron, runs with a clothesline!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: