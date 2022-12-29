Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.

We’ve lost some friends this year, and I don’t even know how many have left us without us even knowing. To those people, I give a solemn Rest In Peace and thank you for inviting me into your life even if just a little bit. IN a lot of ways, we are but a masquerade party, with only the music that is wrestling keeping us all in line. I recall when I released my book of poetry, I had people from Wales, from the Philippines, from the UK all buy my shit, and it blew my mind that I had a reach that far. But it was wrestling, and it was 411 that got me there. Had it not been for this site, I undoubtedly wouldn’t have an outlet to speak to a number of people from all over the world about this medium of entertainment. So this is a cheers and a Happy New Year to all of you. The common folk that join me every Monday and Wednesday, and the long-term fellows who have been here as long as I have. We’ve made it this far, let’s see if we don’t got another run.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Before the opening contest, MJF is in the skybox with some hottie.

This distraction allows Ethan Page to attack Daniel Bryan.

The bell rings off the attack.



Match 1: Daniel Bryan vs Ethan Page

Page with a body slam to Bryan. Uppercuts from Page, he gets a side headlock, hits th ropes, shoulder tackle off of the ropes. Big body slam toss. Crowd firmly behind Bryan. Flying elbow from. Bryan. Corners Page. Huge chop to Page in the corner. Kick to the mid, chop to the chest, another chop, Page sends Bryan into the corner and hits his own chop. Bryan chops Ethan back into the corner then hits some Yes kicks. Whip to the ropes, huge knee sends Page down to the mat. Bryan locks up the legs from behind, pulls on the nose, then stomps on the back of the knees. He turns the ankle, presses it on the mat then steps on the heel. Page stands, hits a huge back elbow, then beats down on Bryan in the center of the ring. Body slam to Bryn again. Page corners Bryan, sits him on the top, goes for a superplex, but Bryan with some punches. Headbutt to Page sends him flying. Bryan stands up high, and flies with a dropick to the chest! Bryan kips up and the crowd is HAWT.

Stokely hops on the apron to point aggressively to Bryan. Bryan slaps the hat off of Stokely, Page nearly runs into Hathaway, but he stops himself. Bryan sends Page to the outside. He hits the ropes, suicide dive to Page! Bryan rolls Page into the ring then turns to Stokely. Page uses the distraction to attack as we go to PIP.

