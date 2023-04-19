Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Jungle Boy Jack Perry is here to start us off! He’s in street clothes, but not like clothes for a Street Fight. Well, I suppose there are no rules to what he is allowed to wear to a Street Fight, but like, he definitely doesn’t have knee pads on, and his boots look like they’ve kicked a few asses, so it’s possible he might be here for a Street Fight in non-street clothes that he may wear on a normal day on the street.

Anyway, he hardly gets a word out before Sammy Guevara’s music hits, and he comes out just as unprepared for action as Jungle Boy. He calls JB “Jungle Jack,” then gets cut off by Darby Allin.

Darby tells Sammy he’s known him the longest and likes him the most. Of the three in the ring, Sammy is the least qualified. Perception is reality, and people view Sammy as a follower. He and Sting view each other as equals, while Sammy and Jericho don’t. It’s not called “The Sting Appreciation Society.” Darby tells him he’ll have to win the title on his own, Chris Jericho is holding him back. If that’s a problem, come say something to him and Sting.

As for Jungle Boy, Jack, whatever he’s going by. Of all the pillars, JB had to work the least hardest. He was handpicked for being part of this Cali clique. He remembers when JB was first announced as a new hire, Darby was still living in his car. IN that moment, he was jealous. Didn’t take long for that to disappear, because once he truly saw him, nothing intimidated Darby about him. Nothing.

Jack sees the paint on his face, and everywhere we go, he sees a bunch of kids with the same paint. All he can think is damn if they only knew what Darby is really like. Darby is anti-social, unfriendly, rude, but he was jealous

It’s at this point Sammy lays across the ropes.

Jungle Boy tells Darby he’s only here because he couldn’t make it as a skateboarder. As for Sammy? It’d be an immense challenge to come up with a new way to describe what a dirtbag Sammy is. Out of Darby and MJF, he respects Sammy the most because for better or worse, what you see is what you get with Sammy. Sammy puts his body, his life, and his future on the line. Respect. BUT…he’s still a scumbag piece of shit.

Sammy was all for talking trash to Darby, but let’s be real. JB hates MJF so much, but he is just like him. Hand-picked to be here – the golden children. First Double or Nothing? He was on the pre-show and he had to watch Bret Hart be in the ring with MJF and Jungle Boy. Most recently, Darby wasn’t on the most recent PPV, and neither was Sammy, but MJF and Jungle Boy was. He needs to thank Darby, because Darby gave him hope. He watched Darby lose match after match and still become the first pillar to win a title. He showed everyone that you could break whatever glass ceiling they want to put on us. He sat back and watched him become TNT Champion but better, and he did three times. Darby jumps off something high, he jumps off something higher. It’s Darby’s turn to sit back and watch him as he becomes the champion.

JB gives us a spoiler alert: he is the next AEW World Champion. He’s going to do it for him and everyone that has supported him since Day 1.

FINALLY, MJF is here to save this…

He cuts the music, tells Pittsburgh he doesn’t care what they think considering they think Britt Baker is talented.

He tells the three in the ring to stop fighting over him, they’re making him blush. He knows all of them are tied up in the rankings, so he had a convo with Tony Khan. He had an idea and MJF agrees. There will be a pillars tournament, and the winner gets to face him for the title at Double or Nothing.

Round 1 will get a bye.

MJF picks the name out of a hat, and it’s Darby Allin. Darby is super excited about this. MJF says in round 1, for the first time ever, it’ll be Sammy vs Jungle Boy and that’s tonight.

Rough promos from anyone not named MJF, as they all came off as complainers and comparing one another for the sake of doing so. In my opinion, they each became just a little bit more unlikable.

So no Fatal Four Way at Double or Nothin? Is this just a way to get there? Hmmmmmmm….

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Im a little late to the party, but when I get back, Jamie is swinging a terrible towel for funsies. She hops into the ring and kicks Toni, then calls for a lariat. Toni stops her in her tracks, kicks her a few times in the face. Big kick from Ruby, then a hip attack from Toni. Ruby kicks Toni around a bit, but here comes Britt to kick Ruby then try for a Panama Sunrise, but Toni is there to kick her and stop it. Ruby mocks a few people in the crowd.

WE come back just in time for a tag to Britt and the crowd is lit. She hits a slingblade to Toni, a kick to Ruby, dodges a kick to Ruby and hits a neckbreaker. Toni rushes the corner but Britt sends her face first into the middle buckle. Britt calls for the glove, puts it on, Punches Ruby off the apron, German from Toni! She tries for Storm Zero, but Britt turns this into an Air Raid Crash. Cover for 1..2NO!!! Ruby in to stop it. Jamie sends her outside. Double elbow strikes from Jamie, back breaker from Jamie, she tosses her into Britt, Britt drops her, sliding clothesline from Jamie, cover by Brit for 1…2.NO!!! Ruby there to stop it.

Back elbow out the corner to Britt, Ruby locks the head and sends her into the middle buckle, then Toni hits a hell of a Hip Attack. Ruby sends Britt right…into a belt to the face by Saraya! Toni with Storm Zero! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!! Britt kicks out! Tag to Ruby. Ruby in as Toni attacks Jamie, sending her into the steps, then hitting a dropkck into the arm. Ruby sits Britt on the corner. Climbs up. Britt sends Ruby off, kicks Toni off the apron, Britt with the Panama Sunrise! Cover for 1…2……NO!!!!

Britt hits the ropes, stomp to Ruby. Right hand to Toni. Cover for 1…..2…NO!!!! LOCKJAW! Tap!

Winners: Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

Rough start, with nothing mattering before the commercial that I saw. Loved the hometown love, but

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:06 (Possibly more, I showed up late. Sue me)

Backstage, Renee is with Wardlow to ask if he has a different approach for tonight. Wardlow says not too long ago, he had a Horseman ringside with him and taught him about evening the playing field, so he reached out to another Horseman…

Arn F’n Anderson is here! He runs the list of what was all done to Wardlow. Kids stuff. Then they took the title. He’s been a champ all his life. He knows what that means. So do you wanna do what Arn used to do? That wakes people up. Tully was a smart guy, taught him how to play checkers, he’s sure, but starting tonight, they’re gonna start playin chess.

Nice.

Kenny Omega is here with the homies The Young Bucks.

Omega seems pretty serious. He says these past few weeks have been incredibly difficult. He calls BCC four of the most respected wrestlers on the planet until…he made his friends bleed, sent his uncle to the hospital, and his friends with him. He is having trouble sleeping at night, the same image of that screwdriver in the buckle, is seared into his brain. The one thing he wishes he could change is taking that screwdriver out of the buckle and plunging it into Jon’s face. He hasn’t much to say, but he has an invite. To BCC, he wants to see them in the ring and settle it like men.

Bryan Danielson is on the tron. He calls them amateurs. They have interview time but don’t have much to say? Nobody pays to see open mic night at a comedy club.

As Bryan cuts his promo, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta attack from behind! Young Bucks take over. Nick Superkicks Claudio. Matt comes to help him after beating Yuta down a bit. Omega is with Moxley, and they’re going at it near the crowd. Nick flies over the barricade into the crowd onto Claudio. Yuta is with Nick who is hitting Northern Lights x’s 3.

Omega has a chair. He hits Yuta one time, but Moxley hits him from behind with a rear naked choke! Yuta gets Nick with a few rights. Omega sends Moxley into the barricade. Matt sends Yuta into the crowd. Omega takes the shirt off Moxo onto his head then attacks with uppercuts!

In the ring, Yuta attacks Matt with the belt then attacks the bicep, but Nick comes in to stop him and beat him down a bit. Claudio is in and gutwrenches Nick then turns this into a powerbomb. Omega in, attacks Claudio. Omega kicks Yuta, GERMAN TO YUTA! Moxley in. He knees Omega, Claudio helps. Death Rider to Omega! Claudio stomps Kenny.

Here comes Bryan on the mic. He says nothing but a bunch of amateurs. Exactly what he thought. He THOUGHT Omega would be the professional, but maybe he’s not.

Don Callis runs down with a chair! Bryan turns to him, tells him what does he think he is doing?

Don drops the chair and runs to the back.

Bryan says Kenny is not an amateur. Kenny has potential, buthe’d rather sit in the lobby on it. If that’s the case, he needs to be gone.

Bryan pulls a screwdriver out of his jacket pocket. He says this house needs to be fixed.

Don is back, with Takeshita! He drops Yuta, enters the ring, sends. Claudio out, elbow strike to Moxley. He stands in between Bryan and Takeshita.

Yuta back in, he eats an elbow. V-Trigger to Yuta! Blue Thunder Bomb from Takeshita!!! Clothesline to Moxley from both Omega and Takeshita! Don rolls into the ring. Callis hold the hands of Omega and Takeshita up in the middle of the ring.