Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

It’s Sting’s last Dynamite, and he’s sure to be going out with a bang! Let’s light the fuse and get ready for the explosive episode!

Hangman Adam Page starts the show off proper, and he’s on a crutch. He’s in cowboy gear, not cowboy shit gear, so let’s see how serious this is.

Page is aware this doesn’t look promising. When AEW started, it was a new endeavor, but for him it was a goal. A chance to make the most of the world in front of him. He did that. Winning the title in 2021 was the biggest accomplishment of his career, which is why it hurts so much to have that opportunity come in front of him again and have this happen.

Page says when AEW decided that there would be a triple threat, he said it was horseshit, and he meant it. He suggested it should happen in a Singles Match, but Page had the wrong two guys in mind. He will not apologize to Swerve or to Joe, but he will tell us the truth, and this Sunday, he will not be able to compete.

Swerve Strickland is here, presumably to bask in the glory of the injury.

Crowd is very pro- Swerve. He says the last six months, they’ve been to war. They tried to kill each other, Swerve maybe crossed the line a bit. He didn’t expect this. He targeted Page because of all he has done. Saying he doesn’t respect Page would be a flat out lie. But the thing about fate is you cant escape it, and you cant stop destiny. His destiny awaits him this Sunday.

Samoa Joe, upset that he wasn’t invited, comes out with his title. Crowd also loves Joe.

Destiny? What do we have here? Two of the most bitter enemies trying to hug it out? A lot of lies are being told, so he is here with some truths. First truth, they avoided making eye contact with him to avoid who the real man around here is. Secondly, although he doesn’t know of Page’s presence in the match, he keeps hearing they’re both young and hungry. But that’s dumb, they are both battle-tested. They are hungry, accomplished wrestlers. But they are only hungry because Joe is starving their asses, and as long as he has the title, there will be no more meals come dinner time. He is Samoa Joe, the champion, and whether it’s one or both, he’s going to whip both their asses.

Swerve wants to explain who the hell he is. From unemployed to headlining PPVs, from cruiserweight to world champ. He is the same guy that trespassed another man’s home and threatened an infant child. He is not only a career maker, he is a career changer. Joe wont know what to do with himself once Swerve is done with him. He may want to go back to commentary wearing a poncho again. Who knows. Swerve is on the verge of making history. He will be champion this Sunday. Whose House?!

PAGE WITH THE CRUTCH!!!! HE ATTACKS SWERVE FROM BEHIND!!!

A HEADSHOT WITH THE CRUTCH! Page grabs Swerve, yells that he will never have the title. He screams to Joe that he wont be champion, Swerve wont be champion, Page will! Swerve will never be champion!

Swerve is knocked the fuck out.

Earlier Today, The Young Bucks showed up for work.

They walk in to meet Renee, who is waiting for a mic. Tonight is Sting’s final Dynamite. She brings up Flair, and Nick says it went great. Matt wonders if she has seen Sting yet. Matt says this is his final appearance. They’re dying to see him and thank him for all his contributions, but also want to conduct his exit interview.

They bring out bats and tell the camera man to follow them.

They yell for Sting and walk around the back.