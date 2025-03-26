Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! Same Bat Time, same Bat Station! Yes, it’s me, back in my covenant and back on Dynamite this Wednesday Night! Although it never hurts to go visit another show and check it out, but hey, I was going to be watching anyway, so why not take on the task of recapping it for you, the beautiful SICKOS!

So, what do we have on tap tonight? Well, I’m glad you asked! The Don Callis Family will be busy tonight, as Mark Davis faces off with Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konosuke Takeshita will go up against Mark Briscoe. Speaking of the DCF, CS22’s favorite wrestler, Kyle Fletcher will face Brody King and address the future of the DCF. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford will team up against the team once known as THUNDERSTORM, Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, and Kenny Omega will face Blake Christian in a non-title match. Also, MJF will have his answer for MVP, Swerve Strickland will call out Jon Moxley, Tony Schiavone will interview Rated FTR, and of course, SO much more!

So, how is everyone doing on this Wednesday Night? Football related question for you, are we surprised that Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, and do we feel like he sold himself short? It’s definitely an interesting move, between that and Stefon Diggs signing with the New England Patriots. The off-season is never short of drama, just like AEW!

So, let’s get ready to set the Dynamite!

Image Credit: FTR: Follow The Revolution on Facebook

Tonight, we are LIVE from St. Paul, Minnesota! The power trio known as Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are the announcers.

YO! Different variant of the intro tonight to interpolate scenes from the new Minecraft film. Pretty cool!

And we’re starting off hot tonight, too!

Non-Title Match: Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian w/Lee Johnson

Expected star rating: *** (These two SHOULD hit it off, but you never know. Blake rarely shows up on AEW television)

The bell rings and we are underway tonight! KENNY chants, call me surprised lol. Tie-up, Omega goes behind and grabs the hair of Christian. Reversals galore, Christian with a snapmare. Kenny rolls through, side headlock by Kenny. Another one. Christian sends off Kenny, Omega with a shoulder, but Christian kips up. Christian spits on Omega and flips him off. He must have been watching Moxley tape. Omega fires up with chops and a clothesline. His corner charge misses, though, and Christian with forearms to the kidney/ribs of Omega. Omega up and over, but he runs into a clothesline from Christian. He spends time posing and licking his hand like he’s a cat. Omega tries to ram his head into the buckle, but Blake rakes the eyes. Spear through the ropes onto Kenny, that’s interesting. Tope by Christian to Omega on the floor. Blake returns Kenny to the ring. He tries a springboard, but Kenny hits him in the head with his knee. He drops Lee from the apron. Snap Dragon from Kenny. One more! Package neckbreaker over the knee! V-TRIGGER! YOU CAN NOT ESCAPE! ONE WINGED ANGEL!

WINNER: Kenny Omega

TIME: 4:50

THOUGHTS: I mean, did you expect anything else? I am a little disappointed that it didn’t eclipse five minutes, but a good mini spotlight for Blake on AEW TV.

RATING: ***

Kenny on the mic post-match. What’s going on? It’s unfortunate he can’t wrestle everyone he wants to, but when he comes to St. Paul, and he promised them he’d make it quick. Tony Khan had no choice but to sign on the doted lin. But Dynasty is different, as he has to contend with Ricochet and Speedball.

Speak of the devil, here comes Speedball Mike Bailey and he has his own mic.

Taz: Crazy music

Me: I know, I say the same thing when Kommander comes out.

Kenny Oemga! Speedball! Congratulations! Thanks! Bailey wants to tell him that he is inspiration to him. He respects you, no, more than respect, he admires you. He admires Kenny as a person, as a wrestler, and a champion. But, come Dynasty, respect is out the window and he won’t hold anything back. he won’t hesitate to kick his head off and take his International title.

Kenny goes to speak but Ricochet is on the tron. As much as he would love to be here, but today is his wedding! He is dressed for the best day of his life, until April 6th, when he continues to show everyone why he is out of the world when he defeats Cornball and the former greatest wrestler. After April 6th, Ricky leaves with both the girl and the gold.

AH=HAAAAAAAAA!

Kenny says that congratulations are in the order, but not at Dynasty. It’s not about making friends, he has a cat, he doesn’t need anymore. And as good a guy as Mike is, and as big a piece of shit Ricky is, there is only time for one thing. That is the title around his shoulder and his legacy. Both Ricky and Mike will be steppingstones in solidifying his legacy. He would like to talk more, but he must bid us all adieu, so good night, MUAH, and goodbye, BANG!

We go back to Slam Dunk Sunday, as we see Bandido recover the mask of his brother from The Learning Tree. We see the girl flip him off lol.

The Learning Tree now. Jericho said that mask was taken from them. The masks must come off and reveal some ugly truths. He wants to know why he has to tell Bryan Keith and Big Bill to prove themselves. If you think you are worthy of still being with Chris, you need to go make some changes and come back to him. PROVE IT!

Both men stalk off in silence. Bandido, you got your brother’s mask back, congratulations. But I want yours! Why would you put up your mask? Chris knows you want to be the ROH Champion again. So, his title against your mask? Is it worth it just to be champion again? Is it worth it to see your mother cry again? See you at Dynasty!

MJF in the house, and it is time to make his decision. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! Much like Micheal Jackson’s legacy is more important than that hack Prince, his words are far more important than the people watching on their cheap TV sets in their trailer parks, and it more important than all of you. Can you shut the hell up? Not too bright here. Now, MVP, I have been looking at this card for two weeks straight, and he would like to have a chit chat. MVP, come out so we can talk.

MVP comes out now. WE HURT PEOPLE! now MVP chants lol. If there is one thing, we can all agree on, MVP you are a legend in the sport of professional wrestling. BTW, is that a new cane? That’s gorgeous! Now, Montell, after everything that happened with Adam Cole, he said he would never do friends again. When MVP clocks in, he doesn’t do friends either, he does business. He’s been looking at this card for an awfully long time. MJF wants to be in the business of hurting people.

Wait a minute, here comes Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Why not make this a family affair? Lashley comes face to face with MVP, and he offers his hand. MJF wants to shake it, but Bobby wants the card. He looks at MVP and Shelton, he hands his tag title to MVP, Bobby rips the card up. MVP says they are cool, but it doesn’t seem like Bobby got the memo. Lashley stares a hole through MJF as he leaves the ring.

Bryan Keith and Big Bill are here now. Hurt People do hurt people. They aren’t out here to join their group therapy session; they have real business to attend to. MVP tells Bill to get his little bitch on a leash. LOL! Bill sees them standing in the ring with the titles but there are no challengers. MVP says you aren’t either. Bill says you keep running your mouth, you are the MVP of being their bitch. MVP says they already established who the bitch is. Big Bill was once a tag team champion, and he never lost the title. Sting ran off with the titles and he couldn’t get another shot. But now, he is taking his rematch, and they are taking those titles. They all share a laugh, but MVP tells Bill that him and his girlfriend go beat someone and then they will get back to them.

GEEZ WITH ALL THE TALKING ALREADY!

COMMERCIALS!

Renee has Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, and Luther post-break. Toni says we were so young, nothing has changed. Rosa says you have a butler and last time you tried to erase her face. Rosa wants what she never lost. Never mind that, tonight they are going after Megan and Penelope. They’re the team of THUNDER TITS! Wait, It’s Thunderstorm. NOT TONIGHT! Strap yourself in girls, because the show is about to start!

FINALLY, A MATCH YO! I THOUGHT THIS WAS TURNING INTO A TALK SHOW!

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher w/Don Callis

Expected star rating: ***

Fletcher charges King before the bell rings and stomps away on him. Fletcher does his Chippendale thing, but King is standing right behind Fletcher. He turns around and gets chopped to the mat. King takes Fletcher to the corner and hits forearms, forcing Kyle to the floor. THAREEEEEE says Bryce Remsburg. FUCK DON CALLIS chants, as is per tradition. Another chop and a slam from Brody. Senton splash from King. Fletcher with two chops to King, he eats them and floors Fletcher again. Kyle catches King with a knee to the face. He stomps on him under the bottom rope. Hammer lock blocked from Fletcher, King with a clothesline, sending Fletcher to the floor.

Sorry, there’ll be no PIP thoughts tonight, I have the Pacers-Lakers game on the half of my split screen

We’re back, as Fletcher is posing with King down against the bottom rope. King back up, he tries to fight back, but Kyle with knees to the gut. Fletcher poses. He lifts Brody up, but King with three chops. Fletcher responds with a forearm. Fletcher off the ropes, but King with the Bossman Slam. King with clotheslines and a back body drop to Kyle. Fletcher to the floor, King gestures this is it, TOPE SUICIDA! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! Taz just called King a Jumbo Jet lol. King sits Kyle in the chair by the barricade. ARF! ARF! ARF! Fletcher jumps into the hand of King! King has Fletcher up, but he wiggles out and shoves King into the ring post then the ring steps. Kyle to the apron, running kick to the head of King. Kyle’s turn to hit a suicide dive through the middle ropes. King’s head just went thud off the barricade. Fletcher wants to take the count out win. King makes it back in, as Kyle goes to the top, hits the elbow drop! Cover for a two count. Fletcher tries a suplex, but King reverses it with a corner exploder! FUCK EM UP, BRODY, FUCK HIM UP chants. Both men on the apron. Fletcher with a pump kick, BUT BRODY WITH A DVD ON THE APRON! I swear it sounded like Bryce said he’s dead lol. But it’s not Darby!

Picture within a picture break

We’re back, as both men are in the middle of the ring trading forearms. Thrust kick by Fletcher is answered by a rolling elbow from King. Short arm lariat from King. Brody looking Ganzo Bomb, but Fletcher gets out and kicks King down to size. TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER BY KYLE! KING KICKS OUT AT 2.999999! Fletcher looks like he dumped in his nappy of fear. Fletcher runs in, but King decapitates him with a clothesline. Fletcher tries to get to his feet, but he stumbles around like a drunk bar patron. King runs into him in the corner. ARF! ARF! ARF! Callis takes the ref, but Mark Davis pulls Kyle out of the way. Fletcher puts King on the top rope. King with body shots, but Kyle gouges the eyes of King with Davis takes the ref. TURNBUCKLE BRAINBUSTER, AND THAT’S IT!

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher

TIME: 17:45

THOUGHTS: Glad to have wrestling after all of the talking, and these guys left it all in the ring. A shame King has to lose AGAIN, but Kyle curbed his losing streak, at least. Really fun big man match.

RATING: ****

Post-match, Fletcher and Davis attack King, but here comes Powerhouse Hobbs. he enters the ring from the crowd unbeknownst to Davis and Fletcher and lays into both men. King back up, he does the Cactus Jack clothesline to Fletcher and to the floor. We won’t have to wait long, because Hobbs and Davis will here after the commercials.

COMMERCIALS!