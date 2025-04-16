Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Sickos! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! AEW Dynamite is LIVE tonight, but this is of course no ordinary episode of Dynamite. Tonight, Dynamite becomes the longest running episodic wrestling show on TBS/TNT, surpassing the amount of time WCW Monday Nitro was on the air. And say what you want about it, sure, WCW existed years before they got on TNT with Nitro, but the fact remains that Dynamite has now become the new marker of success in terms of on Warner Brother Discovery. Don’t let anyone sell you a bill of goods otherwise, and by anyone, I mean Eric Bischoff.

(And others, I am sure, but the most predominant “critic” of AEW has been Easy-E).

This landmark episode of Dynamite features a card full of title defenses and great surprise. The Trios’ Titles are on the line, as The Death Riders will defend against The Opps, the Tag Team Titles are also on the line, as The Hurt Syndicate will defend the titles against the Pop-Up challenge from the Gates of Agony. We will also get more advancement in the Owen Hart Tourney, as Will Ospreay will face Konosuke Takeshita in the semifinals of the Men’s Owen. We will finally find out who the Wildcard is, as Hangman Page will face said mystery man in the final quarterfinals match in the Men’s Owen. On the other side in the Women’s Owen, “Four Belts” Mercedes Mone will FINALLY hook it up with “The Forever” ROH Women’s Champion Athena. All of this, and of course, so much more in store!

So, I know I glossed over this in the first paragraph, but I just wanted to take a minute to reminisce about how we got to this point. It seems like yesterday that AEW Dynamite made it’s debut (It was actually October 2019, but don’t mind the blanking of my memory), and the company has been through a lot in a little over five years since then. I know the numbers have dropped in viewers and some fans have decided that they don’t like what the company has offered over the years, but the ones who have stayed from the beginning (such as myself), or the ones who have joined over the years and became certified SICKOS, have seen the rises and falls of the company. The two things that you can count on, however, is the company’s penchant to deliver on the PPV shows, and Dynamite being the crown jewel of the company, rarely if ever moved, rarely if ever pushed from its square.

Everything is darkest before dawn, and we know that there have been some questionable decisions being made over the years, but the company has managed to not only get ONE but TWO television contracts to keep the product on WBD stations. Not only that, but they also secured their programming to a streaming service on HBO Max, so all things are definitely pointing up for AEW in the weeks, months, and years to come.

So, thanks for bearing with me, and let’s get ready for Dynamite!

(Image Credit: FTR – Follow the Revolution on Facebook)

For the 289th time, Dynamite is LIVE from Baaaaaastan, Mass (That’s Boston, for the unacquainted) for Spring Breakthru! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone, are here to bring us the action! Taz is not here tonight, as he is at the hospital.

Apparently, HOOK was attacked before the show by the Death Riders, I mean, yeah, he was also attacked by the group last week on Dynamite as well?

Wow, wasting no time tonight! C-E-O! C-E-O!

Women’s Owen Hart Tourney Semifinals: “Four Belts” Mercedes Mone vs. “The Forever Champion” Athena

Athena is 64-0 since she won the ROH Women’s Title, and Mone is 19-0 since she debuted in AEW. SOMETHING HAS GOT TO GIVE!

Both ladies take in the crowd reaction as the bell rings. HOLY SHIT chants, shows you just how exciting a moment this is, NGL. Early lockup and Mone with two arm drag. More unconventional action partakes now, as they both struggle out of the ring and up the ramp, looking like an offensive and defensive lineman in football lol. Both ladies fight back to the ring, as Athena has a headlock. Mone shoves her off, but they come to a standstill. Leg sweeps and pins are countered now. Crucifix and backslide pins are traded. Inside cradle by Athena leads to a roll around the ring. Athena implores Mone to come at her, and she does with a lockup. Mone with a go-around into a backslide for a two count. Mone with a corner powerbomb! She panders to the crowd, hits a running Meteora in the corner. Cover for a two count.

Back to center, Mone looking Statement Maker, but Athena fights out and kicks Mone to the corner. Handspring into a clothesline by Athena! Cover for a two count. Schiavone tells us that Aubrey Edwards has now refereed 2,000 matches, so congrats to her! Statement Maker by Mone in the middle of the ring. Athena gets to the ropes, but Mone maintains the hold the whole way to the floor! Edwards out to tell them to get back in the ring, and she begins the count. Mone back in the ring, Athena tries to enter, but another Meteora from Mone. She dances and poses over Athena and tries a double stomp, but she misses. STUNNER by Athena, as we go to PIP Break!

Time to adjust my monocle! 🧐

We’re back, as both ladies are back on the floor, and they both get in before the count of ten. Lot of action during PIP, not unexpected at all. Both ladies to their feet and they trade hands. Athena with a thrust kick, she has her in Tombstone position. Mone reverses it, but Athena cartwheels out. Athena tries again, but AGAIN Mone reverses it, she hits a lung blower. The fans roar in approval, and they are into this early, which you love to see and here. Mone finally makes it over for the cover, but Athena is out at two. Mone to the top, she grabs Athena, Tornado DDT! Another DDT by Mone, the cover for a two.

Somewhere, I feel Orange Cassidy is like…whatever.

THIS IS AWESOME chants as Mone brings Athena to her feet. Kick to the gut, and she enters the Three Amigos. Mone thinking four, but Athena counters out with a power bomb! Make it two! Make it THREE! Athena thinking a fourth one, but Mone out and hits a backstabber! Both women are back, and a hockey fight breaks out. Mone drops Athena to the mat and poses. Athena, possibly playing possum, pops up and hits a DVD for a two count. Mone blocks Athena’s forearm and hits her own. Mone is thrown into the corner, Athena with a back splash. She tries another one, but Mone lays her out and kicks her out of the ring.

Athena on the apron, Mone out and is looking for a German to the floor. Mone switches and tries a power bomb instead, but Athena breaks the grip and stomps Mone into the apron. Athena counters out of a Mone Maker and hits a thrust kick. Powerslam by Athena on the apron through the ropes! Cover, Mone out at two. Athena locks in the cross face. Mone floats over and locks in the Statement Maker, but Athena rolls through into a pin attempt for two. Athena fights off Mone and throws her into the corner. Mone takes herself out of bounds and to the floor. Athena outside now, she lines up Mone, but Mercedes sidesteps and throws her into the barricade. Mone puts Athena on the barricade, but Athena drags her up to. Both women standing on the barricade, they trade slaps. Mone off the barricade, Athena rolls through and hits a shotgun drop kick into the barricade! Back in the ring, Athena looking O-Face, but Mone avoids and rolls up Athena for the pin!

WINNER: Mercedes Mone

TIME: 21:10

THOUGHTS: Wow, I mean I expected a lot from this “dream match”, but it exceeded even what I had thought it could be. The fans were into it, both women delivered, and this one set the tone for tonight.

RATING: ****1/4

Post-match, the music of Toni Storm plays, as she is seen clapping for Mone.

Renee Paquette in the back with Hangman Page. She wants to know how he has prepared for this match. The Elite are here. The Jackson’s kiss Page’s ass and say they accept his apology. Matt Jackson says that he knows Page has issues with the Death Riders, but he can get that fixed. He thinks the can get them on their side even though they are crazy. They tell Hangman he can win the tournament and bring the world title to The Elite, just like old times.

Okada: Hey Hangman, why are you always angry? Smile, like this!

Page walks away.

Okada: BITCH!

Page comes back and gets in his face. LOL.

Former Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask is here with the Stanley Cup! Yes, that’s Tuukka, with two U’s and two K’s, folks.

COMMERCIALS!

We’re back, as it is time to find out who the Wildcard is!

Owen Hart Men’s Tourney Quarterfinals: Hangman Page vs. ???