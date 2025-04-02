Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! Dynamite is live tonight, and it also represents the go-home episode before this Sunday’s Dynasty PPV. The biggest thing I think most of us are looking forward to tonight is the unveiling of the Owen Hart Tourney brackets for both the men and women, as the matches will start taking place at Dynasty. Of course, there promises to be great in-ring action as well, as TIMELESS Toni Storm will do battle with minion tag team partner of Megan Bayne in Penelope Ford. A mixed tag team match featuring Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale against Death Riders members Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir, marking the first time Shafir has had a match in an AEW ring since December of 2023. Speaking of the Death Riders, Claudio Castagnoli will face off with Cope (Just Cope), Will Ospreay will return (and I’m sure it won’t lead to any match for Dynasty, either) and of course, so much more on tap.

SO, how are YOU all doing tonight? Really not so hot here, to be honest, last night on the way home from work I encountered four deer on the road, none of which I could avoid, and the right front of my card got smashed in. To be honest, I was surprised that it was still drivable, at least to find the next available place I could pull off at. Other than that, the Pacers and Phillies keep winning, so that’s great, I guess.

Enough of me complaining about everything, let’s plant some Dynamite tonight!

Tonight’s go-home episode of Dynamite is LIVE from Peoria, Illinois! The power trivium of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight.

No time is to be wasted tonight, as we’re going to the mix tag team match first!

Mixed Tag Tornado Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale

Expected star rating: ***

So, Jay White was attacked by the Death Riders prior to the show. It’s supposed to be a pre-strike against Cope (Just Cope) so he has less backup this Sunday, our smart men suppose.

AND we’re off, as the men and the women pair off on the outside. Aubrey Edwards wants this to get in the ring, but so far, no dice! Moxley hits Strickland with a chair and throws it in his face. Marina and Jon pull out a ring from under the table, much to the approval of the fans. The bell finally rings as Willow and Marina go into the ring. Jon and Swerve fight on the announce desk, while Marina tries to choke out Willow in the ring. Both men off the table now, Strickland whips Moxley into the ring steps. Suplex in the ring by Willow to Marina, as Shafir bails out of the ring. Willow gives chase, as the men are now in the ring. Dunno if they understand how tornado tag works lol. Moxley flips the fans off. What an edgelord lol.

Dropkick by Strickland puts Moxley on the mat. Willow in not, up top, she hits Moxley with a missile dropkick. Willow and Swerve do the forever clotheslines. Swerve to the top, elbow to the back of Moxley. Both Swerve and Willow dance as Marina is back. Moxley and Strickland back to the floor, as Jon throws Swerve into the first row. Moxley gives Marina instructions as she chokes Willow on the bottom rope. Shafir with boots to Willow in the corner. We get a closeup of Moxley’s back as Willow slaps Jon, then Marina. Marina with a slap, Jon looking for a Paradigm Shift on Willow, Strickland back in, he has Marina up for a JML Driver. Marina keeps yelling DO IT, but Jon refuses. Willow shoves Moxley into Swerve and both men go back to the floor. Both women now on the apron, MARINA LIFTS WILLOW UP OVER HER HEAD AND POWERBOMBS HER TO THE FLOOR AND THROUGH THE TABLE! If ever there wasa Holy Shit moment, that was it. PIP Break.

PIP Thoughts (because xTomx didn’t like me removing them last week):

And we’re back, as Swerve and Jon are on the top. Strickland fights him off, but Marina goes up top and rakes the back of Strickland. Moxley up, he does the same. They are looking for a double team suplex, but Willow is back! SHE HITS A DOUBLE POWERBOMB ON JON AND MARINA, TAKING SWERVE OVER THE TOP! WOWWOWOWOW! Willow throws Marina into Jon, hits a thrust kick to Shafir. Strickland back in with a shot to Moxley. CANNONBALL by Willow to Shafir. SPINEBUSTER by Willow, Marina kicks out at two. Moxley throws Willow to the floor, Strickland is waiting for him though. Hands are traded. Strickland with a hip toss. Moxley reverses into the bulldog choke! Willow trying to break it up, but Marina stands between them. Marina with a standing triangle choke on Willow, but she still manages to powerbomb Marina onto Jon, effectively breaking the hold! THIS IS AWESOME chants. The ladies to go the floor now, as Moxley and Strickland trade hands on their knees. To their feet, strikes continue. Moxley gets hungry and tries to eat Swerve’s face, off the ropes, Swerve rolls through, Flatliner! Strickland looking House Call, but Marina pushes Jon out of the way, and she gets plunked! WILLOW IN THE RING, SHE THROWS MOXLEY OUT OF THE RING AND THROUGH THE TABLE! DOCTOR BOMB BY WILLOW WINS IT FOR HER TEAM!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

TIME: 13:30

THOUGHTS: Absolutely fun, lot of great chemistry between Willow and Swerve, as you would also expect between the Death Riders. A lot of creative spots, especially from Willow.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, sore loser Moxley returns and hits Willow from behind! ASSHOLE chants. They leave through the crowd, as Strickland looks on in anger.

Back to Collision, as we see what happened between FTR. Earlier today, Renee has FTR and Paul Turner. Dax wanted to have Turner here in person so he can give the check to him, as Tony Khan fined him 10,000. He tells turner to take his wife out and buy her something nice, but don’t cash it until Friday. LOL! Dax says he loves Cash more than any other man in this world, and all that they have done and been through cannot be eclipsed by what happened on Collision. He would never ever in his life put his hands on Wheeler, because he thought he was a security guard, it was a mistake. He loves you like a brother. He wants to hug Cash, but Wheeler says they are brothers, but after Sunday, they have to talk. Apologetic Dax Harwood is something.

