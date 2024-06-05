Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Y’all, Michael Ornelas went full Shrek! You NEVER GO FULL SHREK!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Missed y’all!

We are starting off the man I missed last week at the show, MJF!

He does some shilling of his merch then say he was at home watching a bunch of children make a ton of bold claims on his show. One guy is walking around calling himself The Rainmaker. Interesting, because he looks like he cant even afford a gym membership.

Another guy was swerving around, claiming he was the leader of The Mogul Embassy, the same group that turned on him and whipped him. But when Swerve called himself a “Business Mogul,” and that’s just not true. They tend to go to school, and if he did, he must have skipped his public speaking course.

The most egregious claim, though, was from a Cockney Cockhead. He mocks Ospreay, then lists off some names better than Will, according to him, who are also names that he has beaten in the past. Will aint the best in the world, bruv. He is. He is the guy who did the impossible. In five years, he became THE MAN, THE FACE of AEW! He created some of the greatest matches, moments, memories, and interviews in the history of this sport. He became the most hated man only to become the most beloved. This was no accident. So imagine how he felt when he went home to heal from carrying this place and found that people tried to smear his name. They tried to revise his history and legacy and name.

Rush is here to interrupt, which doesn’t seem too exciting.

He compares MJF to us ugly and filthy Americans, saying we never shut up. HE wants MJF to listen to him. While MJF has been gone, he’s been here wrestling, winning. Where is his big moment? He deserves MJF’s spot, so now he’s going to take it, because when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

MJF says he didn’t get any of that, but it’s not Rush’s fault. When Khan was running this place, it was rough, but now that The Elite has control, it’s gotten worse. He couldn’t hear Rush. He asks the crowd if they could hear him, then asks Rush to say it again, then cuts him off with a “We Don’t Give a Shit.”

He then says Rush sleeps with dry women. He knows Rush, he paid him a lot of money to take out Danielson one time. He comes from wrestling royalty, which might make him a Nepo baby, but he wouldn’t call him that. Not him. He sold out arena after arena in Mexico, proved he was a superstar. He has bludgeoned some of the best this sport has to offer, but MJF isn’t one of the best, he is THEE best. Out of love for Rush, he’ll tell Rush how interrupting him made him feel but wants to make sure nothing is lost.

MJF then hits him with a “Ey Cabron, Chinga tu madre.”

Rush rushes the ring and tries to attack. Security comes to split them up, but MJF launches himself onto Rush and they roll around a bit more in the ring before Rush leaves angrily.

WE get a video package for Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Strong narrates the video, calling himself a wrestling legend, and saying it’s Go Time.

He’ll be facing Swerve later tonight.

Orange Cassidy vs Kyle O’Reilly vs Jay Lethal vs Rey Fenix

Dut distracts OC, and he gets sent outside. Rey and Kyle double team Jay with kicks, until Jay sends Rey over the top rope. Kyle and Jay fight, with Jay hitting an Enziguri then taking flight…nope, just kidding. He denies us this and struts ala Flair instead. OC is on the top rope! Diving Crossbody! Suicide dive to Rey! Back in the ring, sends Jay to the apron, right hand from Jay, Kyle trips him up, then runs into the ring and gets a wrist lock on OC. Kyle switches, OC gets his hands in his pocket, though. Kyle breaks, kicks OC in the chest, OC kips up, hits the ropes, dropkick, kip up again, Rey in and shoves him into the corner, gets alunched over and hits some rights over and over. Rey to the top rope! Flies! Arm drag! Spin kick, another to the knee, dropkick to the head! OC rolls outside, in comes Jay to attack from behind. Jay stomps Rey down a few times, hits the ropes, Kyle shoves Rey, locks up from behind, superkick from Rey to Kyle, Jay holds on, OC grabs Rey, back to back with Jay, they cant German, all four men end up knocking each other down creatively.

We are back and Rey breaks up a pin with a big splash. All four men down again. Jay and OC up first, Jay goes for a Figure Four. Get its. Rey tries to stomp the head, but Kyle grabs him with a choke hold, nearly chokes him out. He. Turns it into a sleeper. Jay lets go of the hold to clip the leg of Rey. Kyle kicks, Jay says no, Dragon Screw attempt but Kyle drops into it and tries for an arm bar, but OC is there for the kicks! Rey shoves him and stomps Kyle down hard! Rey grabs Kyle, gives OC some OC kicks and sends him outside then turns to Jay. He grabs the head, stuffs him, Jay shoot the legs, tries for Figure Four, but Rey kicks him outside. OC back in, sick ass tornado DDT to Rey! Kyle up ti hit a knee, then a kick toth ehead, OC with ORANGE PUNCH!!! JAY IN! Sends OC outside! Kick to Rey! Dragon Screw.

OC tries Orange Punch again, but Lethal ducks and gets a Lethal Combination. He shoots for Lethal Injection, hits Kyle instead of Rey, turns to Rey, Figur—NO!! CRADLE FROM REY! 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Rey Fenix

Holy shit, we are in for a treat!

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 9:35

After the match, Trent Baretta comes down with Don to attack OC, but he has a chain! He gets in the ring, and here comes Kris Statlander to hold OC back then cheap shot him.

Stokely comes out and say something on the mic that just seems out of place, but here comes Willow Nightingale to even the odds.

Chris Jericho has arrived in an SUV. He tells his driver that he is supposed to come to a full and complete stop at every sign. He then tells the camera man, saying he’s been in front of the camera for over three decades, and this camera mans’ work is a bit shaky.

Jericho takes the cam and puts Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Bill is enjoying the sun while Keith is upset that the camera man sucks.

Willow Nightingale is backstage with Renee. She has some congratulations for Mercedes. She says she wouldn’t trust Stokely as far as he could throw him, and ironically, that’s much further than she thought she could. But Kris, Kris betrayed her at her lowest. She brings up her smile. After being stabbed in the back, you don’t know how dangerous that can be.

OC walks by and gives her some props

Christopher Daniels comes out to announce another qualifying match for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.

Brian Cage vs Mark Briscoe

Briscoe is quick to get to the apron and block some Cage offense with hard rights. He enters the ring, kicks the side of the head, does it again and sends Cage outside. Dropkick through the ropes to the outside! Briscoe wants the chair, but the ref takes it from him and tosses it outside. Briscoe to the outside and Cage hits him with a clothesline. Cage backs Mark into the barricade then into the apron. Cage enters the ring, Briscoe clims up, Cage grabs him on the apron for the deadlift suplex. He hits it.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: