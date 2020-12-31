Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Ed. Note: Hey all, Jeremy here. Hope you guys enjoy tonight’s Dynamite, and our best thoughts to you all amidst what has been a very rough week for for the professional wrestling community. After tonight’s show, Andy Perez and Blake Lovell will be hosting Dissecting Dynamite as they talk about the show and reflect on Brodie Lee’s life and career. You can check it out below right after Dynamite goes off the air:

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey guys. I posted this Monday, but the sentiment still rings true. I nearly wrote a column after I heard the news of Brodie Lee’s passing. I opened the laptop and typed out about a paragraph, and immediately, a sense of overwhelming grief hit me. I didn’t want to force a column out; I didn’t want to garner likes and adulation, and although I know that when tragedy strikes, I have a pretty powerful voice; I just couldn’t do it. Larry popped up in my head as the tributes poured in, and the parallels of both men stood up amongst them. “Great father,” “Amazing friend,” “Awesome worker,” all screamed Csonka just as much as they screamed Huber. I often times compare the locker room of a wrestling show to that of 411. We, writers, from different parts of the world, all meet for a time to walk out from Gorilla to have our own little five, ten, fifteen minute matches for you all to enjoy, hate, love, chastise, adore, etc. In this locker room, there’s names that you adore – some you abhor (hell, I’ve felt both ends of that), and some that simply stand above all others. Larry was our legend, our Huber, our Lee. I couldn’t wish a respectful rest in peace to Huber without doing the same once again to Larry. So this one is for them.

Love you readers, every single one. Except Will1225. Fuck that guy.

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.