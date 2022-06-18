Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey hey good kind people! Lee Sanders here and I’m back with you all once again as if it’s Friday, that means it’s AEW RAMPAGE baby! Solid card lined up for this week as Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin in the opener. Meanwhile Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland speak to one another in front of fans for the first time since the battle royal match for a shot at in the main event at Forbidden Door. Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country. The AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is in action against the lovely Willow Nightingale. Finally, in the main event we see Darby Allin against Bobby Fish.

Commentators: William Regal, Taz, Excalibur, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Jon Moxley vs Dante Martin

Dante wants a handshake from Moxley but Moxley smacks it away as both men circle each other for a bit. Both men are feeling each other out in a test of strength bout as Moxley gets the better of Martin. Bunch of reversals as Moxley gets Martin with a side headlock takedown to set himself up to shoulder tackle Martin to the canvas. Martin looks on frustrated as we get another lockup as Moxley has a great go-behind and another side headlock takedown as Mox isn’t letting go of that headlock. Moxley into the ropes but takes down Moxley with a leg scissors takedown followed by kicks to the legs. Dante plants Moxley with a solid dropkick as Moxley goes out the ring to regroup. Martin wants to do the chopping game on Moxley as the former AEW World champion welcomes it as he’s suckered in big time. Moxley no sells the chops as he lays Martin on the canvas with one chop. He chops him a little more as we head into our first set of ad breaks.