Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Hello kind people! Lee Sanders here and another Friday night we are for a special start time of 9:30pm ET talking AEW RAMPAGE or after NBA Play-In coverage! This weeks card looks pretty badass as the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defend their titles against Best Friends. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy takes on Shawn Spears. Also, Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura. Elsewhere, Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh are in tag team action. In addition, FTR is scheduled to speak. Finally, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker are scheduled for mic time.

Side note, I had the liberty of chatting it up with WOW-Women of Wrestling’s own BK Rhythm aka Killa Kate. It was a fun wide ranging convo as we talked comics, music, and of course WOW action! Be sure to check it out as the video version drops this Saturday on my YouTube channel. Audio version will be available wherever you get your podcasts. For now, let’s talk RAMPAGE!

MATCH 1: IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship-Aussie Open(c) vs Best Friends

Excalibur is running like a motor at 120mph with a full rundown that’s a mouthful as Kyle Fletcher swipes the leg of Chuck Taylor. Aussie Open double teams and finished it off with a senton on to Barretta. Cocky cover follows as Mark Davis underestimated Trent kicking out. Nice delayed vertical suplex by Aussie Open that connects as Fletcher goes for a cover and it’s a quick-out as we head into our first set of commercials. And our opening contest is back Aussie Open delivers a combo cutter! Another pinfall attempt is made but is broken up by Chuck Taylor. Meanwhile, Trent is fighting Kyle on the top rope. Chuck comes from underneath Trent’s legs to help him apply a superplex to Fletcher. It’s followed up by a double chokeslam after silencing Mark Davis. Best Friends connect with a Best Friends Doomsday Knee strike! Trent for a cover attempt as it’s another kickout. Spinning tombstone piledriver by Fletcher on Taylor, followed by a boot to Trent as Fletcher applies a tombstone piledriver to a pop from the crowd. Aussie Open setup Chuck for the Oliorus for the win.

Winner:Aussie Open (10:00)

Rating: ***

To Come in Write-Up Review!

Sunjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal are trying their best to make Mark Briscoe feel comfortable in teaming with them as they’re trying to convince him it’s such a great fit. Pretty comical there sells pitch. I’ll post the video below when it becomes available. Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone is in the ring as he’s chatting it up with FTR. Cash Wheeler talks about how it’s been a long time since they held the AEW Tag Team titles as it’s all come full circle for them being champions once again. He also reveals that FTR are staying with AEW for the next four years apparently. Cash thanks the fans for their support as he proclaims once their contract is done, they are done with wrestling. Cash promises they will be the greatest tag team of all-time by the time they are done. Dax now speaks as he calls what’s happening to them right now is a redemption story. They are here today because they fought through perseverance. It’s time to repay the fans as this is their last ride as they will give their passion, blood, sweat, and tears for AEW! Top guys…OUT!

Lexi is backstage with Jeff Hardy, HOOK, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy as Jeff is happy to be back. They are ready to take on the Firm as their encounter will happen at the Hardy Compound. Oh that’s gonna be good!